Ben Somerford







The 20-player Kookaburras team for the opening two matches of the four-game Test Series against the Netherlands has been confirmed.





Mark Knowles will skipper the world number one Kookaburras, with Matt Bird in line for his debut while Flynn Ogilvie returns after a long-term hamstring injury.



Australia face the Netherlands in two matches in Narrogin on Saturday and Sunday from 4.30pm WST/7.30pm AEDT, with the games live streamed at www.epicentre.tv.



The Kookaburras won the World League Final in December, regaining their number one ranking status.



There’s plenty on the line in the series with Australia keen for some revenge after the Dutch knocked them out of the 2016 Rio Olympics.



The Kookaburras are also preparing for the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.



You can follow the matches with regular live updates on Twitter @Kookaburras and the FIH Match Centre.



Kookaburras team: Daniel Beale, Matt Bird, Andrew Charter, Tristan Clemons, Matt Dawson, Blake Govers, Jake Harvie, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Mark Knowles, Lachi Sharp, Trent Mitton, Eddie Ockenden, Flynn Ogilvie, Corey Weyer, Jake Whetton, Tristan White, Dylan Wotherspoon, Aran Zalewski



Australia-Netherlands Test Series Fixtures:

Saturday 27 January 4.30pm WST - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Sunday 28 January 4.30pm WST - Narrogin Hockey Stadium

Thursday 1 February 7pm WST - Perth Hockey Stadium

Saturday 3 February 7pm WST - Perth Hockey Stadium



Hockey Australia media release