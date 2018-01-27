By BRIAN YONGA





JKUAT’s Elizabeth Okama (left) tussles with Amira Sailors’ Yvonne Madowo during their women’s Premier League match in Nairobi on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



With the Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League title winners already know, focus shifts to the relegation battle where three teams are battling to avoid the big drop.





Technical University of Kenya have already been relegated and one more side will join them in next season’s men’s National League.



Kenya College of Accountancy University are second from bottom with 22 points, one behind 13th placed Kenyatta University Vultures. Chase Sailors on 25 points are also far from safe. KCAU have four matches left, Vultures have two to go, while the Sailors have one left to play.



KCAU take on former champions Butali Sugar Warriors Saturday evening at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi in one of the 13 matches lined up this weekend.



The varsity lads’ captain Gordon Odiwuor said they would play their remaining matches like they were finals.



“It would be disastrous for us to get relegated because it would mean losing some key players and that is why we just have to ensure we don’t go down.



“It is do-or-die for us and we are confident of getting the results to secure our survival,” the skipper said Friday. A win against the lake side will move them level on points with 12th placed Chase Sailors.



The students will, however, need to be at their best to overturn their poor record against Butali.



They have lost their five previous meetings including a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.



Butali, who have already clinched second spot behind champions Kenya Police, will be out to end their season on a high after missing on the title.



Butali coach Godfrey Wakachunga admits it was painful to watch Police run away with the title but has challenged his charges to end their campaign with a decent points tally.



“We are not used to playing second fiddle and it hurts that we are not the champions. But we have games to play and we want to ensure we end the season on a high,” the coach said. Butali face Wazalendo on Sunday to end their weekend engagements.



In other men’s Premier League matches, 2012 champions Sikh Union Nairobi play Parkroad Badgers at City Park as Western Jaguars welcome TUK in Kakamega. In the women’s Premier League, bottom placed UoN face Amira Sailors at the City Park Stadium.



FIXTURES (All matches at City Park Stadium unless stated)



Saturday



Women’s Premier: UON v Amira- 10am



National Men: Multimedia v Kabarak-12noon, Parkroad Tigers v Daystar- 2pm, Mvita v Mombasa West-Mombasa (2pm)



Premier Men: Western Jaguars v TUK- Kakamega (3pm), Butali v KCAU- 4pm, Sikh v Parkorad – 6pm



Sunday



Premier Women: MSC v Vikings- (Mombasa) - 9am



National Men; Gorilla v Daystar- 9am, Wazalendo Youth v Kabarak- 11am, JJKUAT v Dedan Kimathi- 1pm



Premier Men: Butali v Wazalendo – 3pm, Greensharks v Parklands – 5pm



Daily Nation