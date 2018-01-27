

Photo by Duncan Gray



The semi-final line-up for this season`s men`s Indoor National League 1 championships looks as if it may be shaping up to pair Inverleith against Dundee Wanderers and champions Grove Menzieshill with Bromac Kelburne – but that is assuming the earlier final pool matches go to form and the goal differences do not markedly alter.





In Pool A the Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill and Wanderers share the 12 point mark although the former have a ten-goal advantage which may be too much for Wanderers to claw back. Perhaps even more unlikely as Grove Menzieshill put eleven past Clydesdale earlier in the campaign, and they are the opponents on Saturday morning.



As Grove Menzieshill are on first, Wanderers will know their target for their encounter with Edinburgh University, but they only managed a 7-5 win in the opening day of the season. So, barring the unexpected, Grove Menzieshill will finish in pole position in Pool A.



Pool B took an interesting turn at the end of last Saturdary`s matches, with Inverleith and Kelburne tied on nine points, the former duly saw off Hillhead 9-2, but the latter crashed 12-2 to Grange, leaving the Edinburgh side with an unexpected three-point lead.



There may still be a twist in the Pool B saga yet. Take this scenario, Kelburne fall to Hillhead and Grange beat city rivals Inverleith, then it is Grange who suddenly grasp the semi-final slot. Perhaps unlikely, and the fairy tale would of course be firmly discounted if the Paisley side repeat their comfortable 8-3 victory from earlier in the campaign.



Meanwhile Inverleith, on a run of six wins in a row, only need a point from the Grange encounter to secure top spot in the pool.



And so on to the semi-finals where earlier form in the league and pool competition may not count for much, instead it is the side that grasps the occasion, takes their chances, limits the defensive errors, and perhaps inherits a slice of luck, that takes the honours in a winner-take-all scenario.



On the opposition Inverleith coach Stuart Neave remarked: “Dundee Wanderers have shown how competitive they are this season. Therefore whichever team we meet, it is certain to be a difficult game.”



The league match was close with Inverleith taking the show 6-4, but Neave will be well aware of the fire power of Fergus and Elliot Sandison along with Bobby Ralph.



The Edinburgh side have the added advantage of the recent return to duty of Stephen Dick after several months out with injury. His presence gives additional options up front to support Patrick Christie, Ewen Mackie and Stuart Hatton. His four goals last weekend was the catalyst in the narrow 8-7 win over Kelburne.



Neave announced: “The squad is much the same as at the start of the season, young with some exciting players.” His young side have certainly developed under his tutelage and have a good chance of progressing if they play to their potential.



The clash between Grove Menzieshill and Kelburne is fraught with possibilities and uncertainties. Until last weekend Grove Menzieshill looked invincible, without a blemish in the league competition, but then they unexpectedly fell 5-2 to their great rivals Wanderers, and suddenly the shining armour looked a little tarnished.



The champions will also be without Gavin Byers, Cameron Golden, Aidan McQuade and Ben Cosgrove – they have the honour of representing Scotland at the five nations tournament in Malaga, after which selection will be made for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.





Bromac Kelburne v Grange



However, Kelburne`s vulnerability was also exposed, they lost narrowly to Inverleith – but then succumbed 12-2 to a Grange side that seemed to struggle for much of the indoor season.



Now it is difficult to guess which side will regain their composure sufficiently to push their cause to the final. Much may depend on the success, or otherwise, of Kelburne`s tactic of playing six outfield players with Josh Cairns acting as a kicking-back instead of the traditional goalkeeper approach. Grove Menzieshill may exploit the down side of this tactic, or alternatively they may find it difficult to cope with being outnumbered in the main field of play.



At the other end of the spectrum the relegation play-off brings together Hillhead and likely opponents Edinburgh University – the latter would have to beat Dundee Wanderers in the final pool match to avoid that eventuality.



Scottish Hockey Union media release