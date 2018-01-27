

Railway Union’s key player Kenny Carroll. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Railway Union and Three Rock Rovers face an almost instant re-match as the National Indoor Trophy follows seven days after the former dethroned Rovers in Leinster at St Columba’s.





They will be involved in a three-team group at St Columba’s with Ulster winners Queen’s battling with them with the best finisher winning the All-Ireland crown as well as a ticket to Europe in 2018.



Railway won 7-4 last Sunday with Jeremy Duncan in spectacular form, scoring five times and playing a key role in the other two. The Sandymount side, though, will have to find an alternative route to goal than his virtuous skills as he travelled to Malaga in midweek with the senior men’s outdoor team.



Perhaps corners are the avenue they need to take. They earned minimal set pieces in the final, scoring all seven from play, and so they can potentially exploit a changed Rovers defensive line-up as Luke Madeley and Daragh Walsh – key players at the back – are not around, too, because of the Spain trip.



As such, Kenny Carroll for Railway and Jody Hosking and Ross Canning for Rovers will see their importance rise as the most adept performers of the indoor art.



A wider audience will get to take in the competition with Hockey Ireland – via Guy Robbins and Tristan Seaton-Stedham – providing a live stream throughout finals day. For Queen’s part, they look like outsiders based on previous years results but the nature of the tournament means goal difference could become a factor.



In midweek, Banbridge made something of a statement with a 7-1 win over Cookstown – their second win of 2018 having gone several games without one – in the EYHL. Philip Brown and Eugene Magee set them rolling with goals in the first quarter; Neil Gilmore made it three at half-time.



Another from Magee and two from Jonny McKee extended the advantage to 6-0 before Brown and Michael Kerr exchanged goals in the last quarter. Lisnagarvey’s date with Annadale, due to be played on Wednesday, was postponed too due to its proximity to the Irish men’s team’s departure to Spain.



On Saturday, the Mills Cup quarter-final takes centre-stage with the top clubs set to be without their senior internationals which could narrow the gap in some ties.



Monkstown advanced to the second round when they finally won their first round match against YMCA in midweek with Davy Carson, Nick Dee and David Cole all scoring in a 3-2 win, Ben Campbell and Grant Glutz getting the replies.



Their next round sees them line out against Railway Union though they won’t have the services of midfielder Stephen Cole and first choice keeper David Fitzgerald – Gordy Clarke minded the net against the Y.



Their previous meeting saw Town hold most of the possession with Alan Browne – the Union player-coach – and his side defending compactly.



Town, though, do have Gareth Watkins, Carson and Geoff Cole all back in the forwards to give them much more bite in front of goal, something they lacked pre-Christmas.



Corinthian face Kilkenny for the second week running at Whitechurch Park following a battling 2-0 win last time for the reds with Ian Stewart the difference between the teams.



Three Rock go to Rathgar without Walsh, Jamie Carr and Madeley with Conor Quinn set to come in between the posts. For Rathgar, Alan White comes up against the side he won an Irish Senior Cup with TRR in 2014 and will look to Andrew and Stu Malcolm to cause the problems.



Glenanne host Clontarf at St Andrew’s with Shane O’Donoghue and Sam O’Connor on international duty.



In Leinster Division One, YMCA face UCD in a crucial game for both sides who have had low-key starts to 2018.



At Christmas, both seemed well out of range of the chasing pack but defeats to Trinity and Clontarf, respectively, could spark renewed interest in the playoff race for those in mid-table. For UCD, David Nolan is a big miss for the second half of the season.



Portrane travel to Limerick, bidding for a place in the Irish Hockey Trophy second round where Dublin North are waiting.



Men’s fixtures (Saturday unless stated)

National Indoor Trophy (all Sunday at St Columba’s): Railway Union v Queen’s, 10am; Three Rock Rovers v Queen’s, 1pm; Railway Union v Three Rock Rovers, 3pm



Mills Cup, quarter-finals: Rathgar v Three Rock Rovers, 2.15pm, High School; Railway Union v Monkstown, 12.40pm, Park Avenue; Corinthian v Kilkenny, 1.15pm, Whitechurch Park; Glenanne v Clontarf, 2.45pm, St Andrew’s



Leinster Division One: YMCA v UCD, 3.30pm, Wesley



Irish Hockey Trophy, round one: Limerick v Portrane, 1pm, Villiers.



Munster Senior Cup, first round: UCC v Bandon, 2pm, Mardyke.



The Hook