



Strap yourselves in and prepare for a treat this weekend as the Jaffa Super 6s takes the Copper Box by storm.





Eight teams from across the country will take to the floor in the battle to be crowned the best indoor hockey side of 2017/18 on Sunday and there will be no shortage of talent on show.



Indeed 31 current and former international stars from six nations are set to take part, from reigning Olympic champions including Sam Quek to legends of the game such as Simon Mantell and emerging talents including Ed Horler and Amy Tennant.



Between them they boast more than 2200 international caps – including triple centurion Kate Richardson-Walsh and five players with 200+ appearances – 450 international goals and 100 medals from global tournaments.



Furthermore there is also British representation from each of the last six Olympic Games stretching back to Atlanta 1996 when Bowdon’s Tina Cullen was part of the GB side narrowly pipped to bronze by The Netherlands.



Current England and GB stars George Pinner, Maddie Hinch, David Goodfield and Jo Hunter will also be attending, meaning there will be hockey stars almost everywhere you look.



Whether you are at the event yourself or watching on the BBC, make sure you do not miss out on what is set to be a pulsating day of hockey!



