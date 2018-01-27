By Aftar Singh





A miss: Maybank’s Muhammad Firdaus (right) vying for the ball with KLHC’s Muhammad Haziq Samsul in the Premier Division match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday. — FAIHAN GHANI / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat is the toast of Terengganu again.





The Argentine converted two penalty corners to help the East Coast team beat Tenaga 2-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.



And Peillat’s heroics have propelled the team to the top of the six-team Premier Division with 15 points from four wins and three draws.



The 25-year-old defender fired Terengganu ahead off their first penalty corner in the 11th minute when his powerful drag flick sailed past Tenaga goalkeeper Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



A relentless Terengganu then piled on the pressure, earning another penalty corner in the 26th minute which the immaculate Peillat flicked home again.



Tenaga, who were top of the table before the match, earned three penalty corners but they failed to make any count.



Peillat was happy to live up to the expectations.



“I scored two against Tenaga in the first round (on Jan 19) and I did it again today. I’m happy to take the team to the top,” said Peillat.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh was happy with the 100% conversion rate from penalty corners.



“We earned two and we scored from both. It was an important win for us with three more matches left,” said Sarjit.



“Tenaga played well and they created a number of chances but goalkeeper Mohd Hafizuddin (Othman) stayed solid to make the saves.”



Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) defeated Maybank 3-1 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium to move up to second in the standings.



KLHC have 14 points from seven matches and are a point adrift of leaders Terengganu.



The Tigers drew first blood in the fourth minute through Allan Oscar William but KLHC came back strongly to score three goals via Mohd Rashid Baharom (14th), Muhd Syamim Mohd Yusof (29th) and Thomas Carson (56th).



The Star of Malaysia