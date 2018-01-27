By BRIAN OTWAL IN ACCRA, GHANA





Telkom's Lillian Aura (left) in action against Ghana Police during their Africa Cup for Club Championship match on January 25, 2018 at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium in Accra, Ghana. PHOTO | BRIAN OTWAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Champions Telkom will be out to make more history when they tackle hosts Ghana Revenue Authority in the final of the 2017 Africa Cup for Club Hockey Championship on Saturday.





After seven days of intense action, it is only fitting for the two best teams in the competition to contest for the title at Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium. The men’s final will be an all-Egyptian affair as champions Eastern Company take on 23-time winners Sharkia as the week-long annual tourney comes to a close.



Telkom and GRA renew their rivalry once again, three days after they faced each other in the preliminary stage with the Kenyans nicking it 1-0 courtesy of Terry Juma’s strike a minute to the end. The result is a pointer as to just how closely contested the final will be.



EYEING MORE HISTORY



Telkom are gunning for record 10th title, while GRA are looking for their maiden title after years of heartbreak. The Kenyans will certainly fancy their chances of silencing the home side who will once again be backed by a charged home crowd.



A bullish Telkom coach Jos Openda believes the trophy is theirs to lose.



“This is the dream final and we are confident that we can once again prevail over them even with a packed stadium that will be behind GRA," Openda said.



“My side is more than able to handle the pressure and we have worked on the lapses that saw us concede a goal on Thursday,” Openda said. The long serving tactician is likely to start with the side that drew 1-1 with Ghana Police in their final preliminary match.



Upfront the trio of Jackline Mwangi, who is team’s top scorer with five goals will be supported by Audrey Omaido and Maureen Okumu on either wings.



Lillian Aura will anchor the midfield alongside skipper Tracy Karanja, Caroline Guchu and Barbara Simiyu. At the back the experience of Juma will be needing to keep out the GRA attack with Lucy Wangeci and Flavia Mutiva occupying the right and left fullback wings respectively.



International Cynthia Anyango, who has only concede one goal, will retain her place in goal. For GRA, revenge will be on the cards as they chase their maiden title. After losing in their last six meetings against Telkom, the hosts will be seeking to end their losing streak.



GRA lost 2-0 to Telkom during the final of the last edition held in Kenya.



“Our defeats to Telkom have been very close and we intend to stop that on Saturday. We are playing in front our fans and we don’t want to disappoint them," GRA coach Osei Boakye said.



GRA have won two silver medals in the 2012 and 2016 editions, with four other bronze medals in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015.



Elsewhere, Strathmore University Scorpions beat Nigeria’s Yobe Desert Queens 3-1 to secure fifth place on Friday.



Saturday’s Programme



Women’s final: Telkom v GRA – 4pm

Men’s final: Eastern Company v Sharkia – 6.30pm



