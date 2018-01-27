

Becky Ward for Scotland against Wales in Glasgow, Feb 2017 – photo by Mark Pugh



Scotland women won their fourth match of five against Wales with a 2-0 victory in Gran Canaria. Sarah Jamieson and Lucy Lanigan were the scorers as the Scots made it three series wins and a draw against the Welsh, as they prepare for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.





This fourth encounter between the two can best be described as a game of two halves. In the first half Wales played some really nice hockey and put the Scots under pressure.



The Welsh performance forced Nikki Cochrane into making a few good saves, one in particular where the keeper came sliding out to block the Welsh attack and prevent a goal.



The Scots also had a couple of chances of their own in the first half – one from a corner, and a near-miss from Laura Swanson. Swanson took the ball on the turn at the top of the D but her reverse shot went over the bar.



In the second half the Scots took over and enjoyed possession of the ball, were stronger at the back, and looked dangerous in attack.



Sarah Jamieson scored the opener in the third quarter of the match. Bex Condie played a lovely pass up the middle for Jamieson and she buried it in the bottom corner. It was a great finish by the striker and put her side firmly in the driving seat.



It could have been 2-0 early in the fourth quarter, this time Amy Costello from a penalty corner was teed up but couldn’t quite get her shot off.



It was Lucy Lanigan who made it 2-0 when she finished off a really nice team goal. A lovely ball into Jamieson saw her beat a defender and slip the ball to Charlotte Watson – Watson drew the keeper out and knocked it to Lanigan to finish it off. It was excellent link-up play by the forwards and a stylish goal to put some Gran Canaria daylight between the teams.



The Tartan Hearts continued to look dangerous, and could have scored more from a number of crosses into the D, but the match ended 2-0 securing another victory, and clean sheet, for the Scots in Gran Canaria.



Scotland women’s Head Coach, Gordon Shepherd, said, “We played really well in the second half. It was pleasing to see how well the players picked themselves up after the first half, where we weren’t at our best, and came out for the second half and really took control – and showed good character.



“Again, we’ll be looking to build on the performance in the next match. We did well but we can improve and we’ll be focussing on better concentration right from the start of the match. We made eight changes from the last match and we’ll look at the video and change things again for the next game.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release