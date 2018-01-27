

New Zealand's Hayden Phillips in action against Belgium. Photo / Photosport



New Zealand have been denied a place in a Four Nations tournament final for the second time in two weeks after they were outplayed 4-0 by Belgium in Hamilton.





The third-ranked Belgians flexed their muscles to excellent effect in their final-round clash, ensuring they will face India in the decider on Sunday.



The Black Sticks will play off for third against Japan, meaning it's an identical scenario to last week, when the same four teams squared off in Tauranga. Belgium beat India in last week's final.



Sixth-ranked India retained their unbeaten record this week, beating winless Japan 4-2 in hot conditions.



World No.9 New Zealand only needed a draw on Saturday to shut the Belgians out of the decider but they were on the back foot from the outset.



They conceded three goals in the opening quarter and another before halftime against a Belgium team who shifted the Black Sticks defence around cleverly and finished in clinical fashion.



The hosts forced more penalty corners but lacked finishing sharpness in striker Stephen Jenness's 200th Test, unlike last week when they stunned the European side 5-4.



Coach Darren Smith admits his side failed to cope with the draining conditions and their slick opponents.



"Belgium are a class side and they took it to us in the first half," he said.



"We let in a few goals we aren't happy with and were a bit wasteful at times so have to take the result on the chin.



"We'll do our best to recover now, there will be some sore bodies tomorrow and it's going to be just as hot again."



For Belgium, Tom Boon scored a double from penalty corner strikes while the other goals went to Victor Wegnez and Loick Luypaert.



