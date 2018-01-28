The Solomon Eccles-led T&T hockey team leaves today to participate in a pre-tournament camp before heading off to the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Germany which runs from February 7-11.





The camp will be held in Holland from tomorrow until Saturday during which the final team of 12 players for the tournament will be named.



The “Calypso Stickmen” will then head off to Berlin, from February 4 for the World Cup



Today, Guardian Media Sports profiles the T&T team, players and the staff, who will be sporting the red, white and black in their quest for history as they seek top honours.



The Trinidad Guardian