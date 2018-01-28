KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) suffered a severe blow after losing three national players in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Defender Mohd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin is down with a knee injury while Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have barred two of KLHC’s players – inspectors Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim and Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor from playing for any club in the ongoing MHL.



Defender Razie is the country’s top penalty corner drag flicker while Nabil is a midfielder.



It will be tough for KLHC to win the Premier Division league title without the trio.



KLHC are second with 14 points from seven matches and they have three more matches to play in the Premier Division.



They face Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



KLHC’s remaining matches are against Tenaga Nasional on Wednesday and leaders Terengganu on Friday.



KLHC coach Lim Chiow Chuan said they hoped to resolve issues revolving Razie and Nabil.



“We hope to get the approvals for them to play in due time. Unfortunately, for Izad, he will be out this season due to a knee injury,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia