Khairan to face disciplinary committee after red card

Published on Sunday, 28 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 52
KUALA LUMPUR: Hothead Mohd Khairan Sahor is in trouble for losing his cool in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match.



The RAMF Rajawali player has been referred to MHL’s disciplinary committee for picking up a red card in the Division One Group B match against Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) on Wednes­day.

Khairan was flashed the red card for hitting BJSS skipper Mohd Ramadan Ariffin on the head with a hockey stick in the 50th minute of the match at the Subang Hockey Stadium.

BJSS won the match 5-1.

MHL tournament director Jusvir Singh will chair the disciplinary committee meeting today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“Khairan is the first player in the MHL to be red carded. He has been referred to the MHL disciplinary committee for further action,” said Jusvir.

The Star of Malaysia

