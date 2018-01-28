By Aftar Singh





Positive: Skipper Mohd Fitri Saari (right) believes Terengganu have a bright chance of lifting the MHL Premier Division title.



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu captain Mohd Fitri Saari has rallied his team to score runaway wins in their remaining three matches in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Fitri believes they have a bright chance of lifting the Premier Division league title.



The East Coast team are leading the six-team standings with 15 points from four wins and three draws.



They play winless Maybank today at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



Their other matches are against TNB-Thunderbolt on Wednesday and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) on Friday.



The 25-year-old Fitri, who marshals the midfield, said they would go for big-margin wins.



“We beat Maybank (5-1) in the first round. This time, we have the home advantage,” said Fitri.



“We also defeated Thunderbolt 6-2 and we’re looking to score another big win against them.



“Our main challengers are KLHC as we drew 2-2 with them in the opening match.”



“We’ve been playing well in every match and we need to maintain our good form to continue our winning ways,” he said.



Although confident of his team’s chances, Fitri, who has been the Terengganu’s skipper since 2015, said they would not take their opponents for granted.



“Maybank, for instance, have been playing well lately and they too have been scoring goals in matches. We need to mark their forwards closely,” he said.



“We also need to capitalise on our chances well to secure another big win.”



Terengganu will again rely on their scoring machine Gonzalo Peillat to deliver against the Tigers.



The Argentine has netted nine goals in seven matches to date.



The Star of Malaysia