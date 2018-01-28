

Kat Sharkey (24) celebrates scoring for USA



PALO ALTO, Calif. – In front of a sold-out crowd that consisted of more than 600 fans, the U.S. Women’s National Team met No. 1 FIH Hero World Ranked The Netherlands for the second match of the series at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif. A solid scoring performance by the Oranje, including a hat trick, gave them a comfortable cushion to withstand USA’s late pressure as The Netherlands earned a 7-2 victory.





"Going into these games, from the first to the last, we are having a growth mentality," said Katelyn Ginolfi (Lewes, Del.) when asked about the focus of this series. "Obviously we want to do well but it is about the growth we make on the field going forward for the next few months. We want to continue focusing on what we are doing well and learning from the mistakes that Holland is capitalizing on."



The Netherlands started the game quick on the front foot, testing USA’s goalkeeper Lauren Blazing (Durham, N.C.) early. This was matched by passing from USA through the midfield as they looked to gain a positive circle entry. The Oranje’s prowess was hard to match for a period as they earned their first penalty corner in the 7th minute. A well-executed drag by Yibbi Jansen found the back of the goal to make it USA 0, The Netherlands 1. This lead was almost extended a minute later off a backhand attempt by Marloes Keetels that went wide. USA withstood three penalty corners in the remaining minutes to finish out the quarter.



As USA looked to try and find a clear entry into the circle, The Netherlands were just a step ahead as it only took two minutes into the quarter for Xan de Waard to record another goal to make it 0-2. USA started to apply a high press and as it was on the rise, Frederique Matla stripped a defender in the middle of the field. This forced a 1v1 with Blazing, and although she made the initial save, Matla tallied the rebound to make it 0-3. USA continued to apply high pressure, but The Netherlands’ skillful passing made its way into the circle where Lidewij Welten’s one-time shot found the back of the net to make it USA 0, The Netherlands 4.



Coming into the third quarter, USA knew they had to dig deep on defense and make the most of their given chances to put themselves back within reach. Play was static for a ten-minute period before The Netherlands gathered possession deep and used quick passing that led to Welten notching her second of the match to make it 0-5. USA did not quit and instantly shifted momentum to the other end of the field where they earned their first penalty corner of the game in the 42nd minute. As the crowd waited in anticipation, the textbook stop led to Kathleen Sharkey’s (Moosic, Pa.) straight strike hitting the board to add one back for USA. This goal finished out the quarter at USA 1, The Netherlands 5.



The fourth quarter started to show promise for USA as they strived coming off the goal scored. At the 50-minute mark, what looked to be a foot inside the USA attacking circle was deemed inclusive on the video review. The Netherlands quickly took that possession and countered the other way to earn a penalty corner. Blazing made the initial save but the rebound fell right to Laurien Leurink who made it 1-6. USA continued to show grit and a ‘never give up’ attitude and in the 59th minute a goalmouth scramble landed with Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) who made it 2-6. The celebration was short lived as Welten added her name to the scorer's sheet one final time with just 30 seconds remaining to make the final score USA 2, The Netherlands 7.



"We aren't letting the score dictate how we continue to play," commented Ginolfi. "No matter what we are going to give it 100% and have the grit and determination to always keep our heads up high. Things won't always go our way but eventually they will fall."



"Playing the No. 1 team in the world helps us exploit weaknesses when the other team can capitalize on a mistaken given," remarked Ginolfi on using the series for a growth stepping stone. "Against some other teams, we wouldn't learn as much as those opportunities would get brushed under the rug. It is very important that we do play a high quality opponent because in the end it will only help us get better."



A special congratulations goes to USWNT athlete Catherine Caro (Martinsville, N.J.) who recorded her first international cap for Team USA during tonight's match.





Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, & Catherine Caro on debut



