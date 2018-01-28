Ben Somerford







Jeremy Hayward scored a last-minute drag flick equaliser as the Kookaburras opened their four-game Test Series against the Netherlands with a 3-3 draw at Narrogin Hockey Stadium on Saturday.





Hayward fired in a trademark drag flick from Australia’s 60th minute penalty corner after they had trailed 3-2 at the main break against the world number four Dutch.



The Kookaburras had led 2-1 late in the second quarter after goals from Hayward and Aaron Kleinschmidt but the visitors netted twice in the final minute of the half to grab the lead.



Dutch skipper Billy Bakker had opened the scoring in the 10th minute, before Hayward levelled from a 14th minute drag flick.



Kleinschmidt put Australia ahead after brilliant lead-up play from Dylan Wotherspoon only for the Netherlands to respond via goals from Mirco Pruijser and Valentine Verga.



The Netherlands didn’t relinquish that lead until the last 30 seconds, when Australia won a penalty corner with Hayward doing the rest to set off a roar from the strong Narrogin crowd.



The two sides will do battle again on Sunday from 4.30pm WST at the same venue.



Debutant Matthew Bird said: “We went down 3-2 so to get it level we were pretty happy with that.”



Both sides traded early chances, with Jake Whetton testing Dutch keeper Sam van der Ven, before Bakker firing a powerful low shot past Tristan Clemons, in the Australian goal.



Australia levelled four minutes later when Hayward powered a shot home, despite Robert Kemperman’s best efforts on the line.



Clemons denied Verga in the second after good play by Bakker before Australia claimed the lead in the 28th minute when Kleinschmidt deflected home Wotherspoon’s effort.



Australia appeared set to hold their advantage into the main break, but the visitors responded Pruijser firing home on the turn in the 30th minute.



Moments later Verga’s angled shot eluded everyone inside the shooting circle and went in to make it 3-2 at the main interval.



Kookas keeper Andrew Charter did well to deny Jorrit Croon’s powerful effort in the third while Australia were dangerous but unable to create any clear-cut chances.



Aran Zalewski and Trent Mitton combined well early in the last, but Kleinschmidt couldn’t convert the former’s pass. Kleinschmidt also shot wide after Eddie Ockenden’s creativity set up a chance.



The goal would come for Australia, with Hayward scoring a signature drag flick in the dying moments.



Bird was handed the number 15 shirt pre-game by Narrogin local Bevan George, who coincidentally also wore the number during his long Australia career.



Speaking about his debut, Bird added: “I was pretty nervy at the start. But I worked my way into the game and settled, it was great.



“I didn’t go too bad to be fair. I’ve got some areas to improve but I’ll work on that over this series.”



Australia 3 (Hayward 14’, 60’, Kleinschmidt 28’)

Netherlands 3 (Bakker 10’, Pruijser 30’, Verga 30’)



Hockey Australia media release