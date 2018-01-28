Olivia Caldwell





Hugo Inglis in control for New Zealand during their bronze medal match against Japan in Hamilton. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks men have work to do ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Hockey World Cup after being beaten by world No 16 Japan in a penalty shootout.





Japan snared the bronze medal in the Four Nations tournament in Hamilton on Sunday, a stunning reversal after the Black Sticks had beaten the same side 6-2 on Thursday.



A vital miss form stalwart Hugo Inglis first up meant the home side were up against it in the shootout and never recovered as the Japanese were too clinical for the Kiwis and goalkeeper Devon Manchester, winning 4-1.





New Zealand 's Marcus Child on the run in the alternate white strip in Hamilton's heat on Sunday. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



While Stephen Jenness nailed his shot on goal, a miss from Black Sticks striker Marcus Child sealed the match for Japan and left the Kiwis disappointed for not securing the match when they could have in regular time in Hamilton.



It meant Japan, who hadn't won in their last seven matches, got their revenge for the previous result after scores were tied 1-1 at fulltime.





New Zealand's Shea McAleese proved a calming influence at the back for the home side. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



After losing to Belgium to miss out on a spot in the finals, there was little riding on this match, and the urgency seemed to be lacking amongst the Black Sticks camp.



Looking for pockets in behind the Japan defence with the high ball like they did in their win on Thursday, the Black Sticks struggled for a plan B and failed to connect or find any momentum through the first half.



Japan came out firing and dominated the majority of the possession and territory early on. The visitors took the ball up the flanks outside the New Zealand defence, and it paid off when they received a penalty corner early on off a Shea McAleese foot ending with a goal to Japan.





Hugo Inglis jostles with his opposite number in the Black Sticks' last match in the Four Nations tournament. JOHN COWPLAND/PHOTOSPORT



Playing in the white strip would have helped the Black Sticks in the stifling Hamilton heat. However the players looked tired from the schedule of the past two weeks and missed opportunities in the circle from Jenness and his strikers cost them the win.



Black Sticks goalie George Enerson saved a clever reserve stick shot from one of the Japanese strikers in the second quarter and continued to put his body on the line for the first half. The Black Sticks were struggling to get a clean touch on the ball throughout the match and circle penetrations, a frustration for coach Darren Smith through the series.



Japanese goalkeeper Yuka Yoshikawa was in stellar form for his side saving two penalty corner shots on goal directly before the halftime whistle.



Positives for the home side were backs Arun Panchia and McAleese picking up a lot of loose ball and taking control at the back for the home side. The pair showed patience and were a calming influence for New Zealand as the Japan side came in hot and looked desperate to score.



The Black Sicks managed to give away too many penalties and put their defenders under unnecessary pressure. After Enerson went of, replacement goalkeeper Manchester also made helpful saves for New Zealand under pressure.



Halfway through the third quarter Hugo Inglis was able to snatch a penalty corner form Japan and this time it was executed by drag flicker Kane Russell in the top left corner perfectly, finally showing success from a penalty corner move to equal the score 1-1.



Captain Blair Tarrant was taken off in the first half with injury and remained on the sidelines for the match, leaving a noticeable absence for team leadership.



Belgium and India were pitted together for the gold medal match.



Stuff