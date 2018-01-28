Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: India fails in shootout in centurions gold medal match in annals of international hockey

Published on Sunday, 28 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 94
By B.G.Joshi  (Sehore-Bhopal,India)

India lost to Belgium in shoot out 0-3 in gold medal match of 4-nations tourney in Hamilton.



India took lead on four times but Red Lions answered equally. Full time score remain 4-4.Indian custodian PR Sreejesh fails on this occasion. It was India’s 26th tie breaker ordeals, lost 9. India beat Belgium in Bhubaneswar (Dec 2017) Hockey World League quarter finals in shoot out. Till date India have played 216 international tournaments, played 100 gold medal matches, won 52 and lost 48.

PR Sreejesh has the record of 4 wins and 4 losses in shoot out as below:

Year

Venue

Opponent

Tournament

Stage

FT Score

TB

Result

2018

Hamilton

Belgium

4-nations

Gold

4-4

0-3

Lost

2016

London

Australia

Champions T.

Gold

0--0

1-3

Lost

2015

Raipur

Netherlands

World League

Bronze

5-5

3-2

Won

2015

Raipur

Australia

Test Series

Gold

2-2,1-2,3-2

2-3

Lost

2015

Ipoh

South Korea

Azlan Shah Cup

Bronze

2-2

4-1

Won

2014

Incheon

Pakistan

Asian Games

Gold

1-1

4-2

Won

2013

Rotterdam

Spain

World League

Ranking

2-2

2-4

Lost

2011

Ordos

Pakistan

Asian Champ. T

Gold

0-0

4-2

Won

