By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)



India lost to Belgium in shoot out 0-3 in gold medal match of 4-nations tourney in Hamilton.





India took lead on four times but Red Lions answered equally. Full time score remain 4-4.Indian custodian PR Sreejesh fails on this occasion. It was India’s 26th tie breaker ordeals, lost 9. India beat Belgium in Bhubaneswar (Dec 2017) Hockey World League quarter finals in shoot out. Till date India have played 216 international tournaments, played 100 gold medal matches, won 52 and lost 48.



PR Sreejesh has the record of 4 wins and 4 losses in shoot out as below:

Year Venue Opponent Tournament Stage FT Score TB Result 2018 Hamilton Belgium 4-nations Gold 4-4 0-3 Lost 2016 London Australia Champions T. Gold 0--0 1-3 Lost 2015 Raipur Netherlands World League Bronze 5-5 3-2 Won 2015 Raipur Australia Test Series Gold 2-2,1-2,3-2 2-3 Lost 2015 Ipoh South Korea Azlan Shah Cup Bronze 2-2 4-1 Won 2014 Incheon Pakistan Asian Games Gold 1-1 4-2 Won 2013 Rotterdam Spain World League Ranking 2-2 2-4 Lost 2011 Ordos Pakistan Asian Champ. T Gold 0-0 4-2 Won

