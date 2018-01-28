Stats Speak: India fails in shootout in centurions gold medal match in annals of international hockey
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal,India)
India lost to Belgium in shoot out 0-3 in gold medal match of 4-nations tourney in Hamilton.
India took lead on four times but Red Lions answered equally. Full time score remain 4-4.Indian custodian PR Sreejesh fails on this occasion. It was India’s 26th tie breaker ordeals, lost 9. India beat Belgium in Bhubaneswar (Dec 2017) Hockey World League quarter finals in shoot out. Till date India have played 216 international tournaments, played 100 gold medal matches, won 52 and lost 48.
PR Sreejesh has the record of 4 wins and 4 losses in shoot out as below:
|
Year
|
Venue
|
Opponent
|
Tournament
|
Stage
|
FT Score
|
TB
|
Result
|
2018
|
Hamilton
|
Belgium
|
4-nations
|
Gold
|
4-4
|
0-3
|
Lost
|
2016
|
London
|
Australia
|
Champions T.
|
Gold
|
0--0
|
1-3
|
Lost
|
2015
|
Raipur
|
Netherlands
|
World League
|
Bronze
|
5-5
|
3-2
|
Won
|
2015
|
Raipur
|
Australia
|
Test Series
|
Gold
|
2-2,1-2,3-2
|
2-3
|
Lost
|
2015
|
Ipoh
|
South Korea
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
Bronze
|
2-2
|
4-1
|
Won
|
2014
|
Incheon
|
Pakistan
|
Asian Games
|
Gold
|
1-1
|
4-2
|
Won
|
2013
|
Rotterdam
|
Spain
|
World League
|
Ranking
|
2-2
|
2-4
|
Lost
|
2011
|
Ordos
|
Pakistan
|
Asian Champ. T
|
Gold
|
0-0
|
4-2
|
Won
Fieldhockey.com