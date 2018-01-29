



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior Sunday rubbished the claims made by some quarter that the PHF was scared of losing that’s why they failed to send team for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.





Shahbaz was furious on some certain elements who had no information and just spread rumours. Talking to The Nation, he said the matter of the fact is Champions Trophy, where we got birth is much more difficult and highly prestigious tournament and if the federation is ready to send team there then why it would hesitate in sending team to Malaysia.



He said actual situation is they didn’t receive any official invitation from Asian Hockey Federation or Malaysian Hockey Federation and asked the critics to make plea with the Asian or Malaysian Hockey Federation to send invitation to the PHF.



Shahbaz, who was one of the finest player of his era, said some individuals had made up their minds to not to pay heed to commonsense and spread rumours as they wanted to spread negativity and are after his head. “If they think by removing Shahbaz, Pakistan hockey will gain something, I am ready to quit. Actually, they are jealous and sick people. I and PHF president Brig Khalid Khokhar are doing our level best to take Pakistan hockey to golden days heights. Off course it is taking time but witness our hard work, devotion and dedication. We have left no stone unturned and trying on every possible way and mean to work for betterment of hockey and the players.”



When asked about Pakistan team is badly lacking a top short corner expert after Sohail Abbas and we need to pay heed towards quality goalkeeper, Shahbaz said the federation was working tirelessly to improve all the areas where the team is lacking and would invite internationally acclaimed goalkeeping coaches and work on short corner expertise to improve these areas. “We are not sleeping. The arrival of Hall of Fame and international mega stars is a very clear indication that federation is moving in the right direction. It is my challenge to all the big mouths that they name the top players and we will invite them to play in Pakistan. The matter of the fact is even top hockey playing nations are facing debacle and even their top players don’t get due recognition in their countries. But everybody had witnessed the way Hall of Fame stars and international players were treated in Karachi and Lahore, it proved that we had invited highly recognisable faces. The way the masses welcome the mega stars of yesterdays it was amazing feeling and personally I am highly grateful to COAS General Bajwa for inviting us and giving us such respect and love. Look international newspapers and television channels as upon their return all the mega stars were full of praise of Pakistan. But few certain people in Pakistan are creating fuss and had no other business but to spoil all the good work of the federation.”



Shehbaz said it was team effort and he or president can’t work without support of all, especially the sports journalists and the way The Nation gave outstanding coverage to the event is indeed a great service to country and hockey. “I salute Nawa-i-Waqt Group management for such wonderful and detailed coverage as it was need of the hour. The way COAS promised Presidential security to international players and teams and urged them to play in Pakistan is truly amazing and not easy to express in words. We all have to join hands for noble cause of hockey.”



The Nation