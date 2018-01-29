

27 January 218 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish National Indoor League Division 1 playoff – Inverleith v Dundee Wanderers – photo by Duncan Gray



POOL MATCHES



It was a dramatic day in the men`s indoor National League 1 championship, Bromac Kelburne advanced to the GALA Day final for the first time after seeing off Grove Menzieshill in the semis, they will meet four times champions Inverleith who disposed of Dundee Wanderers, so for the first time in several years there will not be a Tayside team in the ultimate stage of the competition.





There were no upsets in the morning final pool matches, so favourites Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers from Pool A along with Inverleith and Bromac Kelburne from Pool B advanced to the afternoon`s semi-final stages, to play for places in the GALA Day final.



In Pool A Grove Menzieshill held on to pole position courtesy of a 5-2 win over Clydesdale in the opening match of the day. The foundation of the Taysiders` victory came in the first half with a comfortable four goal lead, Albert Rowling got two while Ben Cromar and Jamie Carnegie were also on target. A fifth was added by Jamie Golden after the interval, in the final three minutes Chris McFadden scored two penalty consolations for the Glasgow side.



Dundee Wanderers never really made any inroads into Grove Menzieshill`s superior goal difference when they were only a single goal up against bottom side Edinburgh University at the break, Elliott Sandison was the scorer. Wanderers added three more from set pieces in the second half through Sean Dowie, Fergus Sandison and Jack Fullerton for a comfortable 4-0 win.



In Pool B Kelburne demonstrated their lethal credentials with a 13-5 win over Hillhead. Johnny Christie was top striker with five, and there were two each for Josh Cairns, Adam Bain and Neil McIntrye, at the other end Andrew Black notched a hat-trick for Hillhead.



The Edinburgh derby between Inverleith and Grange was over by the interval with the former 5-1 ahead, Stephen Dick bagged a couple while Stuart Hatton, Paul Taylor and Aedan McCrossan were also on the scoresheet, Andy Graham got Grange`s only counter. There was only a single goal in the second half, Inverleith`s Murray Fotheringham was the scorer.





27 January 218 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish National Indoor League Division 1 relegation playoff – Hillhead v Einburgh University – photo by Duncan Gray



PLAY-OFFS



It took a strike by Olympian Stephen Dick a couple of minutes from time to give Inverleith a narrow 5-4 win over Dundee Wanderers in a pulsating contest to push the Edinburgh side into the final.



Inverleith went into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Dick at a penalty corner and Aedan McCrossan but a spot conversion by Sean Dowie brought the Taysiders back into the contest.



Eight minutes into the second half the scores were level at 2-2 with a penalty corner goal by Elliott Sandison. The catalyst came midway through the half with strikes by Ewan Mackie and Stuart Hatton to give Inverleith a 4-2 advantage. But Wanderers were not to be denied and Dowie from the spot along with Sandison from open play brought the game back to parity, that is until Dick produced the belated winner. to reach the GALA Day final



Kelburne`s victory was even more interesting considering they played with a pool of only seven players and defender Josh Cairns took on the role of goalkeeper in order to provide the Paisley side with an additional oufield player.



Any upset looked unlikely when Grove Menzieshill marched into an early two goal lead through Gavin Tomlinson and veteran Ross McPherson, but a double strike by Adam Bain restored parity. However, the Taysiders moved into a 3-2 lead at the interval with McPherson grabbing his second of the game.

Kelburne and Inverleith reach men’s GALA Day final





27 January 218 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish National Indoor League Division 1 playoff – Kelburne v Grove Menzieshill – photo by Duncan Gray



In the second half Johnny Christie equalised, Albert Rowling restored Grove Menzieshill`s lead, but Iain Scholefield`s strike brought the scoreline back to 4-4. But then the Paisley turned the screw with further strikes by Christie again and Neil McIntyre. Although Rowling struck again for Wanderers from the spot, Kelburne played out the remaining six minutes without losing their concentration.



Grange finished fifth after a 6-4 win over Clydesdale. A hat-trick from captain Frank Ryan and one each by Jacob Tweedie and Ali Irvine gave the Edinburgh side a comfortable 5-1 lead at the interval, Chris McFadden getting Clydesdale`s only reply. Despite an additional strike by Callum Milne the Glasgow side got the better of the second half, McFadden completed his hat-trick and Aidan Black added another, but not enough to rescue the contest.



Hillhead retained their first division status but only after a 3-1 penalty shoot-out over Edinburgh University after the sides finished 4-4 in normal time. Fraser Ward and Andrew Hilton put the Glasgow side two up only to be pegged back by Tim Mueller and Callum White for the students by the interval. The second half also finished square with Antonis Esthymion and White again for the students while Hilton and Euan Campbell netted for Hillhead.



Scottish Hockey Union media release