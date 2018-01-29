



KUALA LUMPUR: RAMF Rajawali player Mohd Khairan Sahor (pic) has been slapped with a three-match ban for picking up a red card in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





Khairan was sent off in the Division One Group B match against Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) on Jan 25 for hitting BJSS skipper Mohd Ramadan Ariffin on the head with a hockey stick.



MHL tournament director Jusvir Singh, who chaired the disciplinary committee meeting yesterday, said they suspended Khairan for three matches.



“He was also reprimanded for his action,” said Jusvir.



Khairan, who was the first player to receive a red card in the MHL, has already served a one-match suspension against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT last Saturday.



He will also miss the matches against Olak on Feb 1 and Kedah on Feb 3.



The Star of Malaysia