By Aftar Singh





No stopping me: Tenaga’s Muhammad Shahril Saabah (right) dribbling past TNB Thunderbolts’ Muhammad Shafiq Hassan during their match yesterday. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Lady Luck smiled upon Terengganu as they came from behind to edge Maybank 2-1 for their fifth win to move closer to the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division title.





The East Coast team continue to lead the six-team standings with 18 points from eight matches.



But they had to survive a scare yesterday when the Tigers got off to a roaring start in the 15th minute through Mohd Faid Farhard Mohd Shah at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.



Fortunately for Terengganu, Argentine Gonzalo Peillat stepped up again to give them full points via two penalty corner goals in the 35th and 38th minutes. Peillat has now scored 11 goals in eight matches.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said they were lucky to escape with a win.



“It was a tough match as Maybank took an early lead and we’ve to chase for the goals,” said Sarjit.



“We earned eight penalty corners and Peillat converted two to give us full points.”



KLHC chalked up an impressive 3-1 win over Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in a tense match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil despite a heavy downpour.



KLHC moved to second in the standings with 17 points with two matchesleft.



KLHC missed the services of three national players – defenders Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim and Mohd Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin and midfielder Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor – and UniKL took advantage of that by racing to an early lead in the sixth minute through Glenn Turner.



Turner collected a through pass from Jeroen Hertzberger before beating goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin.



But KLHC responded by equalising through Harvinder Singh off a goal melee in the 15th minute.



UniKL skipper Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil protested that KLHC players had committed an infringement in the semi-circle but umpire R. Anbanathan sent him to the sin bin for arguing.



KLHC doubled the score in the 32nd minute when Jang Jong-hyun’s penalty corner push from the top of the semi-circle was connected into goal by Lee Nam-yong.



UniKL were down to nine players in the third quarter when Timothy Deavin and Muhd Najmi Farizal Jazlan were flashed yellow cards for rough play. KLHC took advantage of the situation by scoring their third goal through Jong-hyun off a penalty corner in the 45th minute.



The Star of Malaysia