



Bowdon Hightown won their 12th indoor title defeating Leicester in the Jaffa Super 6s Women’s Final at the Copper Box Arena.





Sally Walton put Bowdon into an early lead before Charlene Mason’s hit the winner after Rachael Mack had drawn Leicester level.



The contest was a tight affair between two impressive sides, however Bowdon were quickly onto the front foot and Walton converted a fourth minute penalty corner with aplomb.



They took this lead into the second half but shortly after the break Leicester deservedly levelled as through Rachael Mack’s calm finish.



However with just four minutes to go it was Bowdon who found the back of the net as both sides created and missed good chances. A flowing move released Mason who hit the backboard to grab what would turn out to be the winner.



There were a few late scares as Leicester pushed hard for another equaliser but the Bowdon defence held strong to secure the title.



A large contingent of Bowdon fans were vocal throughout with the Copper Box rocking throughout the final.



England Hockey Board Media release