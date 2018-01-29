



East Grinstead edged out Team Bath Buccaneers to win the Jaffa Super 6s Men’s title and secure their 13th indoor title.





Team Bath had worked their way into a 2-1 lead but East Grinstead fought back strongly to restore their lead and fight a late charge from the Buccaneers.



Ben Allberry put East Grinstead ahead before Toby Vaughan’s double saw Team Bath respond much to the delight of their passionate following.



However shortly before the break Wes Jackson’s clever reverse flick put East Grinstead level and Josh Coniglio’s strike then gave them the lead for the first time in the match.



Ashley Jackson made it 4-2 with a fierce drag-flick that turned out to be the winner, but John Jackson gave the Team Bath faithful one last cheer with a fine solo effort before the final whistle.



There were joyous scenes as East Grinstead completed a lap of honour with a large contingent of their fans staying to celebrate their victory.



England Hockey Board Media release