

Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland women won the fifth and final test match against Wales as they prepare for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April. The win means the Scots have won four of the five matches in the series, and only conceded one goal in the process. Selection for the Gold Coast will be announced on 14 February.





It was a scrappy first half with both teams battling for a foothold in the match. The opening quarter didn’t offer much for either side with both teams looking to land the first blow.



It was Scotland who took lead in the second quarter when Becky Merchant smashed a narrow angle reverse stick shot into the back of the Welsh net. The goal came from a delightful pass by Bex Condie, similar to the contribution she made in the previous match between the two.



Wales soon equalised after they hit Scotland on the break. The Scots got numbers back to deal with the break but Nikki Lloyd was deemed to have stopped the ball on the line with her foot.



Wales scored the penalty stroke to level the score at 1-1, which was how the half ended.



The Scotland performance was much improved in the second half as the Tartan Hearts took control of the match. The Scots didn’t create too many chances but gained lots of territory and looked comfortable throughout.



Ali Howie made it 2-1 for Scotland when she crashed the ball across goal and it found its way, probably off a Welsh foot, into the back of the net.



Scotland nearly scored a third goal in the final quarter. A penalty corner teed up a drag flick from Kate Holmes but it was well blocked on the line by a Welsh defender.



A couple of half chances fell for the Scots towards the end of the match; Heather Howie and Nicola Skrastin were sniffing for goals but were denied clean chances to score.



Scotland finished the match strongly and clocked up another fine win to end the series with four good victories.



Scotland women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “It’s been a very pleasing competitive series and both sides have got a lot out of it. I’m delighted to have won four out of the five matches, drawn one, and only conceded one goal which was a penalty stroke. These are positive signs.



“We’ll now focus on training as usual and continue to work hard as we build towards selection for April.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release