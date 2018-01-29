



PALO ALTO, Calif. – As the sun was setting on the campus of Stanford University, the U.S. Women’s National Team faced the No.1 FIH Hero World Ranked The Netherlands for the third match of the series. Continuing to show remarkable scoring, the Oranje wowed the California crowd by defeating the USA 1-7.





Coming into the match, goalkeeper Lauren Blazing, (Durham, N.C.) knew she was going to see a lot of action. "I just tried to connect with my teammates, focus and approach the game like I do every game and practice," she commented when asked what her mentality was going in to the game. "The Dutch are a great team, so this series is a really good opportunity for us to put the skills we've been working onin practice to the test in a high-paced game."



The first quarter saw a lot of promise from both sides. The Netherlands early, earning their first penalty corner in the second minute. A quick step by USA’s flyer sent the ball over the baseline as the red, white and blue instantly took possession the other way. Off a quick restart at the edge of the circle, Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.) found Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.) who’s sweep was met by goalkeeper Anne Veenendaal. Another close chance came moments later for USA but the Oranje showcased solid defense as the first quarter came to a close.



The shared possession continued in the opening minutes of the second quarter before the Oranje grabbed a penalty corner. A well-executed drag flick from Ireen van den Assem found the back of the goal to grab a 0-1 lead. Blazing and USA’s defensive unit was tested a few more times late in the quarter. Hoping to withstand the pressure, The Netherlands’ Maria Verschoor precisely placed a reverse shot found the back of the goal to extend the score to 0-2 before the half.



It didn’t take long out of the break for the Oranje to continue their scoring streak as Verschoor tallied her second of the game within a minute. Just two minutes following, Verschoor sent a backhand cross toward goal that was deflected in by Margot Zuidhof who was positioned just off the post to make it 0-4. Although USA saw a glimpse for a moment The Netherlands’ passing expertise showed as they made their way up field and Margot van Geffen added her name to the scorer’s sheet on a backhand inside the far post changing the score to 0-5. USA continued to drive forward and used poised passing to find the open space. This lead to an unsuccessful penalty corner chance but staying determined, a shot by Vittese went to a video referral looking for a foot. USA was correct on the decision and was given a penalty corner. Vittese’s sweep was sent down to Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) who deflected it into the net adding one back for USA. The quarter finished USA 1, The Netherlands 5.



Similar to the previous quarter, the Oranje came out quick grabbing a shot on goal within seconds. This lead to a build-up into the circle as they earned back-to-back penalty corners. Unable to translate on the first, the second saw Van den Assem score her second drag flick of the match to make it 1-6. USA showed some choppy defense in the remaining minutes that allowed Yibbi Jansen to add another for the Oranje as the final score stood at USA 1, The Netherlands 7.



"I think the series has really helped me and the newer players to gain experience playing in real games against great competition," finished Blazing. "It's great to have this international opportunity to play and grow as a team!



Another highlight in today's competition was that USWNT defender Caitlin Van Sickle (Wilmington, Del.) received her 100th international cap and Vittese recorded her 200th for the red white and blue.





Caitlin Van Sickle, Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, & Michelle Vittese



The U.S. Women’s National Team is back in action on Tuesday, January 30 for their final match of the series against The Netherlands at 6:30 p.m. PT.



USFHA media release