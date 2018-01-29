Ben Somerford







The Kookaburras departed from Narrogin after a great long weekend which included two Test matches against the Netherlands in front of quality crowds at the Narrogin Hockey Stadium.





The regional Western Australian town welcomed the Kookaburras on Friday morning, before the matches on Saturday and Sunday which attracted approximately 3000 fans across both games.



Prior to the matches getting underway, there was plenty of activity in Narrogin, with the Kookaburras taking part in a clinic with around 60 children from the Upper Great Southern Hockey Association.



There was also a coaching workshop with the Kookaburras coaches, a strength and conditioning workshop for the local community, along with an umpiring workshop on Saturday morning with the FIH’s international umpires speaking to locals involved in the game.



On Friday evening, the Shire of Narrogin hosted a Civic Reception at the Town Hall with 140 people in attendance, including local sponsors, both teams, officials and dignitaries.



Shire of Narrogin President Lee Ballard welcomed the teams, while the Member for Roe Peter Rundle MLA and Shire of Narrogin CEO Aaron Cook were all in attendance.



Kookaburras defender Tristan White, who played his 100th game on Sunday, paid tribute to the Narrogin community, who also hosted the side against Great Britain in May 2016.



“The stay was beautiful here in Narrogin,” White said.



“I was lucky enough to come here a few years ago when the weather wasn’t quite as good.



“The hospitality, the people, they get around us, so it’s really great, I’ll be happy to come back and play some hockey here again.”



Hockey Australia media release