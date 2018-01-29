Ben Somerford







Kookaburras defender Tristan White says it was an unreal feeling to play his 100th game for Australia in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Netherlands in Narrogin.





The 27-year-old, who debuted in 2011, brought up the milestone with another strong display in defence, as the Kookaburras went down in a five-goal thriller to the Dutch.



“It felt great obviously. To play 100 for Australia is unreal,” White said post-game.



“Obviously playing one is amazing, I didn’t ever think I’d get this far, but I’m really happy that I did.



“Unfortunately we didn’t get the win but I’ll be fighting for the win in game 101.”



The Kookaburras will meet the Dutch again on Thursday at Perth Hockey Stadium.



Australia coach Colin Batch praised White for his contribution over his 100 years, but said he had plenty more to offer with a view to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“He’s been a player who’s around for some time and he’s one of our experienced players now,” Batch said.



“We rely on him in deep defence, he’s a calming influence on the group. We still think his best hockey is in front of him.



“If he can keep going and keep reaching an elite level then he’ll be pretty important for us over the next few years leading up to Tokyo.”



Sunday’s loss for the Kookaburras followed the 3-3 draw on Saturday, with the Test Series not short on goals.



“They’ve got threats all over the park, as do we. They’re really polished everywhere,” White said.



“We need to do our homework on the lesser known players. We work on the big guys like (Billy) Bakker and Mirco (Pruyser). We need to eliminate all the threats as well.”



Hockey Australia media release