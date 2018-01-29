Ben Somerford







Australia have fallen short in another exciting encounter going down 3-2 to the Netherlands in the second match of the Test Series at Narrogin Hockey Stadium on Sunday afternoon.





The Dutch scored two first-half goals after Trent Mitton had opened the scoring for the Kookaburras, to give the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead.



Bjorn Kellerman made it 3-1 barely 60 seconds into the second half, before Blake Govers set up a tense finale with a drag flick goal in the 41st minute.



Australia couldn’t re-produce their heroics from Saturday’s 3-3 draw when Jeremy Hayward levelled in the last minute, with the Dutch having the better of the last quarter chances, only kept at bay by Kookas keeper Tristan Clemons.



The two sides will meet again on Thursday at Perth Hockey Stadium from 7pm WST.



Tristan White, who brought up his 100th cap for Australia said: “They’ve got threats all over the park, as do we. They’re really polished everywhere.



“We need to do our homework on the lesser known players. We work on the big guys like (Billy) Bakker and Mirco (Pruyser). We need to eliminate all the threats as well.”



Australia, who were without skipper Mark Knowles, took the lead in the seventh minute when Mitton did well to control the ball, before squeezing a shot past Dutch keeper Pirmin Blaak.



Robbert Kemperman tested Kookaburras keeper Andrew Charter from a drag flick before Terrance Pieters levelled in the 14th minute for the Dutch.



The Dutch doubled their tally to take the lead in the first minute after quarter time, with Pruyser firing home a neat angled shot.



Aaron Kleinschmidt tested Blaak, while Govers also kept the Dutch keeper busy with two drag flicks drawing good saves before half time.



The visitors went further ahead in the first minute of the third term, despite keeper Tristan Clemons’ initial block, with Kellerman converting from the rebound for 3-1.



Pruyser shot wide, while Matt Dawson produced some expert defending for Australia to deny the visitors again, before the Kookaburras hit back.



Govers initially hit the backboard from the drag flick but the goal was disallowed. However, he stepped up again from the following penalty corner to score to Blaak’s right.



Clemons saved Australia on numerous occasions in the final term, while Kleinschmidt had Australia’s best chance after Daniel Beale’s release, only to be denied by Blaak.



Australia 2 (Mitton 7’, Govers 41’)

Netherlands 3 (Pieters 14’, Pruyser 16’, Kellerman 31’)



Hockey Australia media release