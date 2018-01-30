

Tyler Lovell in Mercian kit



Mercian Hockey is delighted to announce that Australian goalkeeper Tyler Lovell is joining the brand.





The well-known international player has a global profile and forms part of a growing stable of international players and goalkeepers supported by the company.



A member of the FIH number 1 ranked side, Tyler is undoubtedly one of the best keeper’s in the world and Mercian is thrilled he’s signed with them for the next three years.



The 30-year-old goalkeeper made his international debut in 2013 and will take to the field for the 100 th time in Australian green and gold in his home city, Perth during next week’s test series versus The Netherlands. During his career, Tyler has gold medals from The World Cup, World League Finals and Oceania Cup and firmly has his sights on the upcoming Commonwealth Games in April to make it six in a row for Australia.



Mercian MD Simon Mason said “It is an honour to work with Tyler in this exciting stage of his international career. For him to be wearing Mercian when he plays his 100 th test is fantastic. He has his pick of brands, so for him to choose us is testament to the quality of our equipment. Tyler’s had direct access to the manufacturing process, and the products he’s been involved in will be available to the market soon. ”



Tyler Lovell said “Not many Australian athletes get the chance to work so closely with an International brand, so I know how lucky I am. Mercian is definitely leading the way in developing hockey equipment for the future, and it’s really great to be part of that.”



Tyler joins George Pinner of England, Devon Manchester of New Zealand and Tommy Alexander of Scotland in Mercian equipment.



Mercian Hockey media release