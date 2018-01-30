

George Watson’s, Scottish U18 Girls Indoor Cup winners



George Watson’s won the Girls’ Under-18 Indoor Cup after a dramatic running penalty victory over Strathallan at Bells Sports Centre.





The day’s action began in Pool B with Strathallan facing George Watson’s College. Lucy Hogarth and Georgia Jones combined with each other in a slick one-two to move around the keeper and open the scoring midway in the first half. Watsons doubled their lead two minutes later to make it 2-0 before Strathallan replied in the first minute of the second half through Jenny McGuire. Strathallan gained a penalty corner shortly after with Lisa Beirman converting. Seconds later from the restart Strahallan took the lead for the first time in the match advancing to 3-2. A fantastic drive around the baseline cut back to earn a brace for McGuire made the game 4-2 Strathallan. An instant reply came from Watsons by Captain Hogarth for her brace leaving eight minutes on the clock with the score at 4-3. With seconds left on the clock Georgia Jones converted to end the match in a well contested draw.



In the Pool A opening game Craigholme took on Robert Gordon’s College. Craigholme opened the scoring early through Elle Bryce. A second came shortly after through Faith Borland, before Craigholmes third goal gave Bryce her brace early on. The fourth goal came from a short corner, converted by Margery Justice. Bryce earned her hat-trick and Craigholmes 5th goal with a tap in at the back post. Craigholme earned a penalty corner in the last minutes, Faith Borland converting for her brace. The final score finished 6-0 in Craigholme’s favour.





Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish Under18 girls Indoor Cup – photo by Duncan Gray



Back in Pool B High School of Glasgow faced Strathallan. High School opened the scoring through Lucy Williamson, a fantastic passing move put her in behind the keeper. Strathallan earned the equaliser shortly after with a fast-paced counter attack after the restart, Izzy Folan earning the first for her team. Lisa Bierman converted a penalty corner to take the lead and Folan earned a brace to advance the score to 1-3. High School of Glasgow fought back with a converted penalty corner by Eve Downie. After the half time break, Strathallan earned their fourth through Beirman, her second of the contest. Within a minute Folan advanced her team once more, her hat trick. A penalty corner was given for a foul outside the D, Bierman stepped up and converted calmly. High School pushed forward to earn a penalty corner the shot fired just wide. Strathallan pushed again to score their 7th of the day, Flora Hamill scoring her first of the day. Bierman converted a late short corner to end the game 8-2.



Craigholme stepped up for their second game of the day against South opponents Hawick. Craigholme scored early on with a goal from Olivia McLeish. With five minutes gone McLeish made the lead 2-0 with her brace. Hawick earned a penalty corner, however it was well run down. Craigholme made it three with a well worked two-v-one situation, McLeish once more converting. On the stroke of half time Faith Borland converted a short corner to end the half 4-0. Craigholme came out from the break hard and scored a 5th through Ellie Bryce. Sophie Tankel earned the 6th goal with a drive into the D, passing the keeper on the near side with eleven minutes still to play. Margery Justice rattled the post from a penalty corner, with Hawick managing to clear their lines well. Hawick earned a penalty corner shortly after this, and from a series of corners Hawick converted through Emma Suddon. In the dying seconds of the match Craigholme made it eight, Margery Justice slipping the ball to the back post for Sophie Tankel earning a brace and ending the game Hawick 1 Craigholme 8.





Scottish Under18 girls Indoor Cup – photo by Duncan Gray



High School of Glasgow and George Watson’s College faced off in their final pool game. Georgia Jones drew first blood for Watson’s when a scrap in front of goal fell kindly to her stick. Lucy Hogarth extended Watson’s lead shortly after. High School of Glasgow made it 2 -1through Eve Downie with a great individual effort, rounding the keeper and squeezing the ball into the goal from a tiny angle. Watson’s reply was instant from the restart quashing high schools effort returning their two-goal advantage, the goal from Tori Williamson. The second half opened with captain Hogarth looking to add to her tally, a converted goal to make it 4-1 and then shortly after gaining a penalty corner for her team, the High School keeper making a great save to deny Watson’s. Hogarth added Watsons fifth from a fast paced cross from the boards. Watson’s adding to their tally in a bid to top the Pool. A penalty corner soon made the score 6 goals to one for Watsons, Georgia Jones fighting through a crowd to take the honours. High School of Glasgow fought hard to Eve Downie scoring her brace. Watsons reply again was instant through Georgia Jones. Watson’s final goal came from Ellie Wilson. This ends the game 8-2 with a shoot-out required between Watson’s and Strathallan to decide the Pool positions.



The Final pool match of the day saw Robert Gordon’s College take on Hawick Academy. RGC took the lead early on through Eilidh Seedhouse. Hawick drew even just before half time through Emma Suddon. With five minutes left in RGC pushed forward with a penalty corner converted from Millie Skidmore. Hawick defended the next penalty corner well to deny a goal. The match came to a close with RGC scoring two goals in the last minute – Kirsten Watson with the Brace.



A penalty shoot-out was required to separate the teams in the Pool B, GWC v Strathallan. The first penalty was the only to be converted, meaning GWC advanced as winners of their pool.





Scottish Under18 girls Indoor Cup – photo by Duncan Gray



In the first Semi Final, Strathallan took the lead before Izzy Folan converted to take the advantage to two goals. Strathallan pushed once again and made it 3-0 before half time. Craigholme played well but were unable to convert on several chances they fashioned. In the second half it took eight minutes before another goal was scored – Strathallan extended their lead to 5-0. Craigholme earned a stroke but Margery Justice put the ball wide past the post. Craigholme continued to put Strathallan under pressure and earned a goal for their efforts. Craigholme continued to create chances but couldn’t make them count. A penalty corner late in the game gave Strathallan their sixth of the game with only a minute left on the clock. Craigholme wouldn’t go away without a fight and managed to increase their tally to 2 goals. However the game finished with Starthallan progressing to the final.



In the second semi-final it was George Watson’s College against Robert Gordon’s College. George Watson’s Lucy Hogarth scored in the second minute before Robert Gordon’s Kirsten Watson gained the equaliser. Watsons pushed to regain the lead and Cailin Hart earned a goal. Georgia Jones made it four from a penalty corner ending the half 3-1 to Watsons. George Watsons pushed forward in the second half, captain Hogarth leading the charge for her brace. Ellie Wilson pushed the lead once more from a well converted penalty corner. In the final minute the final was sealed for Watson’s ending the match 6-1 – Tori Williamson with the last goal of the game.





28 January 218 at Bells Sports Centre, Perth. Scottish Under18 girls Indoor Cup – photo by Duncan Gray



In the play off for 5th and 6th Hawick and High School of Glasgow faced off. Hawick took the lead in the 16th minute through Emma Suddon. Within five minutes Hawick gained a penalty corner which Rachel Shiel converted to advance their cause. High School of Glasgow pulled a goal back after the restart. Hawick earned a penalty corner with minutes left to play, Captain Shiel earning a brace and securing 5th place for her team.



In the 3rd and 4th play-off match a repeat of the earlier pool a match saw Craigholme facing Robert Gordons College once more. The first half was a stalemate with no score for either team. Craigholme started the second half strong, with a series of penalty corners won, but converting these chances to goals was not on the cards. Faith Borland stepped up after another penalty corner was conceded by RGC, a drilled shot passing the post player to gain the lead in the match. Another penalty corner with under five minutes on the clock Margery Justice converted, this was the only other action of the game.



In the final Strathallan faced off against George Watsons. Strathallan earned the lead midway through the first half, both teams having chances but Jenny McGuire making it count and the only goal of the half. In the first minute of the second half, Lucy Hogarth spurred her team by converting after a high paced run. Izzy Folan replied to the advance of Watsons with her own individual effort, regaining the lead for Strathallan. Georgia Jones and Hogarth combined through the middle of the pitch to bring the score back to even at two apiece; both teams fighting hard. Hogarth almost forced the lead for Watsons but the ball just squeezed past the post. Strathallan earned a penalty corner, Bierman fired into the bottom corner to regain the lead with under five minutes to go. George Watsons gained a penalty corner in the last minute, Georgia Jones sneaked the ball past the defence to take the match to running penalties. The match came to a dramatic conclusion with George Watson’s College taking the title with a 2-1 shoot-out victory.



Scottish Hockey Union media release