By BRIAN YONGA





JKUAT’s Elizabeth Okama (left) tussles with Amira Sailors’ Yvonne Madowo during their women’s Premier League match in Nairobi on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Four teams have booked places in this season’s Kenya Hockey Union men’s National League play-offs after the weekend’s round of matches.





The top two at the end of the play-off will qualify for next season’s Premier League, taking up the places of the relegated sides. Mvita XI and Multimedia University were the last teams to confirm their places after the latest round of weekend matches.



Mvita XI beat compatriots Mombasa West 3-1 on Saturday at the Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) to secure second place in pool B of the second-tier men’s division.



The Mombasa-based club which was relegated from the top league three seasons ago completed their preliminary matches in second place with 32 points, two behind leaders Wazalendo Masters.



In Pool A, Multimedia University finished top of the standings with 35 points, with Kisumu Youngstars placed second with an equal number of points but an inferior goal difference.



Multimedia beat Kabarak University courtesy of a brace from international Danstone Baraza in their match at the City Park Stadium.



In the play-offs set for February 10, Multimedia will face Mvita XI, while Kisumu Youngstars will come up against Wazalendo Masters.



Apart from a place in next season’s top flight, the finalists will play to determine the winner of the 2017/2018 KHU men’s National League.



Multimedia coach Vincent Adhiambo believes the time is ripe for his charges to play in the top flight.



“We were unlucky to miss out on promotion this season but we are now in better shape to seal our place in the big boys club,” Adhiambo said.



The students will be bank on the striking partnership of Baraza and Moses Ademba who have been in ominous form this season.



In the men’s Premier League, Kenya College of Accountancy University remain in danger of relegation after they lost 5-1 to former champions Butali Sugar Warriors.



The result left the students’ second from bottom with three matches to play.



Daily Nation