

©: Sander Uijlenbroek/world Sport Pics



Reigning German indoor champions Rot-Weiss Köln cruised into the semi-final of their national championship with a devastating 14-3 win over Blau-Weiss Berlin.





They earned their ticket to the KLAFS Final Four in Stuttgart next weekend alongside Krefeld, Club an der Alster and UHC Hamburg. For Rot-Weiss coach André Henning, he said his side produced a brilliant performance.



“We were maybe the best between 1-1 and 6-1. Defensively, they barely gave away any chances, produced a lot of pressure with a high level of willingness to run.



"Ultimately, a great performance from the guys in a game that was absolutely in a playoff-style. It was fun for everyone and that was how we played."



Timo Blobel had given Blau Weiss an early lead but Rot-Weiss responded with the next eight goals with Christopher Rühr, Marco Miltkau (pictured above), Joshua Delarber, Mats Grambusch and Moritz Trompertz all scoring. Blobel ended with a hat-trick but Miltkau netted five while Rühr added three in the massive win.



UHC Hamburg won 7-4 against TSV Mannheim in their quarter-final while Club an der Alster won 6-4 against Mannheimer HC. Janick Eschler scored three times for Crefelder HTC in their 5-4 success against Berliner HC. UHC will face Rot-Weiss in the semi-finals next weekend while An der Alster are up against Krefeld.



Euro Hockey League media release