

Headcoach Raphael Govia, third from left, and the rest of the contingent of the T&T senior men’s hockey team before they departed on Sunday.



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey team under headcoach Raphael Govia will flick off its final warm-up series ahead of its participation at the Fifth Indoor Hockey World Cup carded for Berlin, Germany from February 7 to 11 versus Holland's HC Den Bosch from 4pm in Oirschot.





Both clubs will face off again tomorrow before the Solomon Eccles-capatined T&T squad completes its warm-up series against Venlo.



Govia, who was part of the T&T team which qualified to play at the Indoor World Cup in Vienna, Austria in 2007, but opted out of the final team due to work commitments currently has a squad of 13 players in Holland and prior to leaving for Germany will name his final 12 players for the competition in Berlin.



In addition to Eccles, who led the national team to the 2017 Pan American Indoor Cup Men’s Tournament finals win, 7-0 over Argentina at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana last October, the team in Europe comprise most of the players who were on the triumphant Pan Am squad.



When the competition flicks off at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, T&T will come up against Czech Republic in their first Pool B, match on February 7 from 12.45pm (Germany Time) and then Poland at 7.30pm to close out the first day.



On February 8, the “Calypso Stickmen” will come up against Australia at 3.05pm and Kazakhstan from 10.05pm before closing out the round-robin series versus host Germany on February from 11.50am. Pool A comprises Austria, Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Switzerland and Russia.



At the end of the round-robin phase, the top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals followed by the semifinals on February 10, and the third place playoff and final a day later.



Commenting on the team's final phase of preparations, Govia said a lot of emphasis will continue to be put on all their “skills” passing ability and good sound basics and awareness on the court”.



“That type of sharpness will make them winners and once they believe, they can cause lots of trouble in Berlin on the court every game”.



“Our players are branded with a particular style of play, coach Darren Cowie and myself have understood that and we are going to work that brand”.



Looking ahead to the tournament in Germany, Govia said his only bit of worry from his team would be the goalscoring aspect as he still needs to emphasis on impact attacks and clinical finishing every opportunity his team gets.



“The firepower of likes of Mikel Peirre, Jordan Vieira and Akim Toussaint will cause some serious problems for coaches and defences up there.



A confident Govia ended, “This team is combined of good quality and enormous talent and explosive players, the mix of seniors with the younger fiery ones augers well for the two games a day competition”.



T&T 13-MEMBER TEAM



Ron Alexander, Karlos Stephens, Solomon Eccles (captain), Jordan Reynos, Aidan De Gannes, Andrew Vieira, Akim Toussaint, Mikel Pierre, Jordan Vieira, Kristien Emmanuel, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano.



