



Head coach Graham Shaw has this morning announced his squad for the upcoming 4 match series against Spain in Benalmadena. The series will be the first international fixtures of the year for the Green Army following a fitness block in training and Shaw has elected to bring a large squad mixed with youth and experience to take on the world number 11.





Squad:



1. Grace O Flanagan-Railway Union

2. Emma Buckley-Cork Harlequins

3. Clodagh Cassin-UCD

4. Zoe Wilson-Belfast Harlequins

5. Erin Getty-Queens (TBC)

6. Yvonne O’Byrne-Cork Harlequins

7. Lena Tice-UCD

8. Chloe Watkins-Bloemendaal (TBC)

9. Chloe Brown-Ards

10. Ali Meeke-Loreto

11. Lizzie Colvin-Belfast Harlequins

12. Anna O’Flanagan-Bloemendaal

13. Ellen Curran-UCD

14. Deirdre Duke-UCD

15. Nicola Evans-UHC Hamburg

16. Naomi Carroll-Cork Harlequins

17. Hannah Matthews-Loreto

18. Emma Russell-UCD

19. Sarah Torrans-Loreto

20. Rebecca Barry-Cork Harlequins

21. Emily Beatty-Pembroke

22. Aisling Naughton-Pembroke

23. Gill Pinder Pembroke

24. Shirley McCay-Pegasus

25. Leah McGuire-UCD

26. Roisin Upton-Cork Harlequins

27. Katie Mullan-UCD

28. Nicci Daly-Loreto

29. Kate Lloyd-Railway Union



*The participation of Chloe Watkins and Erin Getty will be dependent on results following injury assessment.



Match Details vs Spain in CHP Benalmadena:



February 6th at 7pm Ireland vs Spain

February 8th at 1pm Ireland vs Spain

February 10th 12pm Ireland vs Spain

February 11th 12pm Ireland vs Spain



*All times listed are local



