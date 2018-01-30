Shaw Announces Squad For Spanish Series
Head coach Graham Shaw has this morning announced his squad for the upcoming 4 match series against Spain in Benalmadena. The series will be the first international fixtures of the year for the Green Army following a fitness block in training and Shaw has elected to bring a large squad mixed with youth and experience to take on the world number 11.
Squad:
1. Grace O Flanagan-Railway Union
2. Emma Buckley-Cork Harlequins
3. Clodagh Cassin-UCD
4. Zoe Wilson-Belfast Harlequins
5. Erin Getty-Queens (TBC)
6. Yvonne O’Byrne-Cork Harlequins
7. Lena Tice-UCD
8. Chloe Watkins-Bloemendaal (TBC)
9. Chloe Brown-Ards
10. Ali Meeke-Loreto
11. Lizzie Colvin-Belfast Harlequins
12. Anna O’Flanagan-Bloemendaal
13. Ellen Curran-UCD
14. Deirdre Duke-UCD
15. Nicola Evans-UHC Hamburg
16. Naomi Carroll-Cork Harlequins
17. Hannah Matthews-Loreto
18. Emma Russell-UCD
19. Sarah Torrans-Loreto
20. Rebecca Barry-Cork Harlequins
21. Emily Beatty-Pembroke
22. Aisling Naughton-Pembroke
23. Gill Pinder Pembroke
24. Shirley McCay-Pegasus
25. Leah McGuire-UCD
26. Roisin Upton-Cork Harlequins
27. Katie Mullan-UCD
28. Nicci Daly-Loreto
29. Kate Lloyd-Railway Union
*The participation of Chloe Watkins and Erin Getty will be dependent on results following injury assessment.
Match Details vs Spain in CHP Benalmadena:
February 6th at 7pm Ireland vs Spain
February 8th at 1pm Ireland vs Spain
February 10th 12pm Ireland vs Spain
February 11th 12pm Ireland vs Spain
*All times listed are local
Irish Hockey Association media release