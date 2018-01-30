

Black Sticks striker Anita McLaren is back in black for the upcoming Argentina series. Warwick Smith / FAIRFAX NZ



Black Sticks danger striker Anita McLaren is back in the mix ahead of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games ahead for the first time since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.





Two time Olympian Anita McLaren (nee Punt) will travel with the side for their series in Argentina next month.



McLaren with 247 internationals to her name, is one of 20 players named to play Argentina in a five-test series from 20-27 February in Buenos Aires.



As the Black Sticks Women's leading all-time goal scorer, the 30-year-old will add some much needed striker power to her side's attack especially from penalty corners.



Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call while goalkeeper Brooke Roberts will have an opportunity to show her stuff against the world's number three ranked side.



Stacey Michelsen and Sam Charlton with over 450 matches combined, add significant experience to the talented group with striker Kirsten Pearce returning after missing the Hockey World League Final in Auckland through injury.



Head coach Mark Hager was looking forward his team's first hit-out of 2018 ahead of an important year which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and World Cup in London.



"This is a great series against quality opposition which allows us to test ourselves and see where we are all at leading into the rest of the year," he said.



"It's great to have Anita back with the group and she will certainly add a lot of speed and athleticism to our midfield as well as her experience.



Hager said he would be using the series to give some of the younger players exposure at top level such as Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey and Madi Doar.



The Black Sticks: Sam Charlton, Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey, Frances Davies, Madison Doar, Shiloh Gloyn, Ella Gunson, Sam Harrison, Pippa Hayward, Anita McLaren, Rose Keddell, Olivia Merry, Stacey Michelson, Brooke Neal, Grace O'Hanlon, Kirsten Pearce, Brooke Roberts, Amy Robinson, Kelsey Smith, Liz Thompson.





Anita McLaren is the all-time top goal scorer for the Black Sticks and the injection they need in the year of the Hockey World Cup and Commonwealth Games. Kerry Marshall/Getty Images



Stuff