Anita McLaren back for Argentina series

Published on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 55
Photo: www.photosport.nz

Two time Olympian Anita McLaren will suit up for the first time since the Rio Olympic Games when the Vantage Black Sticks Women travel to Argentina next month.



McLaren (nee Punt), with 247 internationals to her name, is one of 20 players named to play Argentina in a five-test series from 20-27 February in Buenos Aires.

As the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s leading all-time goal scorer, 30-year-old McLaren will add some venom to her side’s attack especially from penalty corners.

Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call while goalkeeper Brooke Roberts will have an opportunity to show her stuff against the world’s number three ranked side.

Stacey Michelsen (244) and Sam Charlton (208) add significant experience to the talented group with striker Kirsten Pearce returning after missing the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland through injury.

Head coach Mark Hager was looking forward his team’s first hit-out of 2018 ahead of an important year which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and World Cup in London.

“This is a great series against quality opposition which allows us to test ourselves and see where we are all at leading into the rest of the year,” he said.

“It’s great to have Anita back with the group and she will certainly add a lot of speed and athleticism to our midfield as well as her experience.

“We’re looking at the series as a good opportunity to also give some young players extra exposure, such as Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey and Madi Doar.

“Sally Rutherford was named goalkeeper of the tournament at the World League Final so Grace O’Hanlon and Brooke Roberts have been given an opportunity on this tour to continue building depth in that crucial position.”

The Vantage Black Sticks Women’s 2018 National and Development Squads will be announced later this week.

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN
Argentina Tour, 20-27 February, 2018

PLAYER NAME

REGION

POSITION

AGE

CAPS

Sam CHARLTON

Midlands

Defender

26

208

Michaela CURTIS

Central

Striker

24

46

Tarryn DAVEY

Midlands

Defender/Midfielder

21

16

Frances DAVIES

Midlands

Defender

21

34

Madison DOAR

Auckland

Striker

18

8

Shiloh GLOYN

Midlands

Midfielder

28

52

Ella GUNSON

Northland

Defender

28

174

Sam HARRISON

Auckland

Striker

26

133

Pippa HAYWARD

Canterbury

Defender

27

148

Anita McLAREN

Capital

Midfielder

30

247

Rose KEDDELL

Midlands

Defender

23

159

Olivia MERRY

Canterbury

Striker

25

181

Stacey MICHELSEN

Northland

Defender

26

244

Brooke NEAL

Northland

Defender

25

131

Grace O’HANLON

TBC

Goalkeeper

25

24

Kirsten PEARCE

North Harbour

Striker

26

93

Brooke ROBERTS

North Harbour

Goalkeeper

22

3

Amy ROBINSON

Midlands

Striker

21

40

Kelsey SMITH

Capital

Striker

23

65

Liz THOMPSON

Auckland

Defender

23

160

Hockey New Zealand Media release

