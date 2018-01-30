

Photo: www.photosport.nz



Two time Olympian Anita McLaren will suit up for the first time since the Rio Olympic Games when the Vantage Black Sticks Women travel to Argentina next month.





McLaren (nee Punt), with 247 internationals to her name, is one of 20 players named to play Argentina in a five-test series from 20-27 February in Buenos Aires.



As the Vantage Black Sticks Women’s leading all-time goal scorer, 30-year-old McLaren will add some venom to her side’s attack especially from penalty corners.



Striker Michaela Curtis has earned a re-call while goalkeeper Brooke Roberts will have an opportunity to show her stuff against the world’s number three ranked side.



Stacey Michelsen (244) and Sam Charlton (208) add significant experience to the talented group with striker Kirsten Pearce returning after missing the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in Auckland through injury.



Head coach Mark Hager was looking forward his team’s first hit-out of 2018 ahead of an important year which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and World Cup in London.



“This is a great series against quality opposition which allows us to test ourselves and see where we are all at leading into the rest of the year,” he said.



“It’s great to have Anita back with the group and she will certainly add a lot of speed and athleticism to our midfield as well as her experience.



“We’re looking at the series as a good opportunity to also give some young players extra exposure, such as Michaela Curtis, Tarryn Davey and Madi Doar.



“Sally Rutherford was named goalkeeper of the tournament at the World League Final so Grace O’Hanlon and Brooke Roberts have been given an opportunity on this tour to continue building depth in that crucial position.”



The Vantage Black Sticks Women’s 2018 National and Development Squads will be announced later this week.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS WOMEN

Argentina Tour, 20-27 February, 2018

PLAYER NAME REGION POSITION AGE CAPS Sam CHARLTON Midlands Defender 26 208 Michaela CURTIS Central Striker 24 46 Tarryn DAVEY Midlands Defender/Midfielder 21 16 Frances DAVIES Midlands Defender 21 34 Madison DOAR Auckland Striker 18 8 Shiloh GLOYN Midlands Midfielder 28 52 Ella GUNSON Northland Defender 28 174 Sam HARRISON Auckland Striker 26 133 Pippa HAYWARD Canterbury Defender 27 148 Anita McLAREN Capital Midfielder 30 247 Rose KEDDELL Midlands Defender 23 159 Olivia MERRY Canterbury Striker 25 181 Stacey MICHELSEN Northland Defender 26 244 Brooke NEAL Northland Defender 25 131 Grace O’HANLON TBC Goalkeeper 25 24 Kirsten PEARCE North Harbour Striker 26 93 Brooke ROBERTS North Harbour Goalkeeper 22 3 Amy ROBINSON Midlands Striker 21 40 Kelsey SMITH Capital Striker 23 65 Liz THOMPSON Auckland Defender 23 160

Hockey New Zealand Media release