Scotland internationalists Nicola Cochrane, Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson have been selected to play for GB women in an upcoming five-match test series against Argentina.





The five matches will be played in Rosario, Argentina, between the 10 and 17 February.



Scotland’s Cochrane and Costello will make their first appearances for GB having entered the programme for the first time a year ago, joining Robertson in the squad. Robertson joined the programme in 2014 while Costello and Cochrane have emerged as excellent players for club and country. All three have a terrific opportunity to show what they can do in a GB shirt in Argentina.



Argentina is ranked third in the world and were the winners of the Champions Trophy in 2016, it will be a good challenge for GB.



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance, Andy Tennant, said, “We are delighted to have all three of our female athletes in the GB senior programme selected for the trip to Argentina. It is an excellent opportunity for them to show their value to the GB team in a competitive context. We wish them and the rest of the GB girls well for what will be a great challenge.”



GB squad



Ansley, Giselle

Bray, Sophie

Cochrane, Nicola

Costello, Amy

Danson, Alex

Defroand, Emily

Haycroft, Sarah

Hunter, Jo

Martin, Hannah

McCallin, Shona

Pearne-Webb, Hollie

Rayer, Ellie

Robertson, Sarah

Shipperley, Zoe

Thomas, Rose

Toman, Anna

Townsend, Susannah

Unsworth, Laura

Watton, Ellie

White, Nic



Fixtures (UK Time)



10 February – 9.30pm

11 February – 9.30pm

14 February – 9.30pm

17 February – 12:00am

17 February – 9.30pm



Scottish Hockey Union media release