The Mohammed of Benares
JH side
Scots selected for GB Women’s Argentina test series

Published on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 63
Scotland internationalists Nicola Cochrane, Amy Costello and Sarah Robertson have been selected to play for GB women in an upcoming five-match test series against Argentina.



The five matches will be played in Rosario, Argentina, between the 10 and 17 February.

Scotland’s Cochrane and Costello will make their first appearances for GB having entered the programme for the first time a year ago, joining Robertson in the squad. Robertson joined the programme in 2014 while Costello and Cochrane have emerged as excellent players for club and country. All three have a terrific opportunity to show what they can do in a GB shirt in Argentina.

Argentina is ranked third in the world and were the winners of the Champions Trophy in 2016, it will be a good challenge for GB.

Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance, Andy Tennant, said, “We are delighted to have all three of our female athletes in the GB senior programme selected for the trip to Argentina. It is an excellent opportunity for them to show their value to the GB team in a competitive context. We wish them and the rest of the GB girls well for what will be a great challenge.”

GB squad

    Ansley, Giselle
    Bray, Sophie
    Cochrane, Nicola
    Costello, Amy
    Danson, Alex
    Defroand, Emily
    Haycroft, Sarah
    Hunter, Jo
    Martin, Hannah
    McCallin, Shona
    Pearne-Webb, Hollie
    Rayer, Ellie
    Robertson, Sarah
    Shipperley, Zoe
    Thomas, Rose
    Toman, Anna
    Townsend, Susannah
    Unsworth, Laura
    Watton, Ellie
    White, Nic

Fixtures (UK Time)

10 February – 9.30pm
11 February – 9.30pm
14 February – 9.30pm
17 February – 12:00am
17 February – 9.30pm

Scottish Hockey Union media release

