Great Britain women squad named for Argentina tour

Published on Tuesday, 30 January 2018 10:00 | Hits: 76
Alex Danson

Great Britain women have named their 20-strong squad which will travel to Rosario to take on Argentina in February.



The athletes will take on world number three side Argentina in a five-match Test series between the 10 and 17 February.

Captain Alex Danson is in line to make her 100th appearance for Great Britain while as many as eight others are set to make their GB debuts.

Amy Costello, Emily Defroand, Nicola Cochrane, Jo Hunter, Hannah Martin, Ellie Rayer, Rose Thomas and Anna Toman will all make their first appearances for Great Britain should they feature during the tour.

Head coach Danny Kerry is taking the opportunity to use this trip to widen the level of experience in his squad, with a large number of players set to make their GB debuts, while the experienced duo of Maddie Hinch and Lily Owsley are not selected as a result.

Kerry explained: “We have deliberately selected a GB squad, despite the proximity of the Commonwealth Games, to allow us to give experiential developmental opportunity of playing a world leading team to athletes early enough in the Olympic cycle.

“We look forward to seeing how those who will receive new GB caps rise to the opportunity and understand the developmental journey ahead.

“Argentina is my and for many of the squad, favourite place to go and play test match hockey. The crowds are passionate and knowledgeable and we are treated warmly by all.”

Full Squad
1. Giselle Ansley
2. Sophie Bray
3. Nicola Cochrane
4. Amy Costello
5. Alex Danson (C)
6. Emily Defroand
7. Sarah Haycroft
8. Jo Hunter
9. Hannah Martin
10. Shona McCallin
11. Hollie Pearne-Webb
12. Ellie Rayer
13. Sarah Robertson
14. Zoe Shipperley
15. Rose Thomas
16. Anna Toman
17. Susannah Townsend
18. Laura Unsworth
19. Ellie Watton
20. Nicola White

Fixtures (UK Time)
10 February - 9.30pm
11 February - 9.30pm
14 February - 9.30pm
17 February - 12:00am
17 February - 9.30pm

Great Britain Hockey media release

