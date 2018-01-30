Ben Somerford







Kookaburras coach Colin Batch says plenty was gained from the side’s opening two matches of the Test Series against the Netherlands with a number of youngsters stepping up.





Batch opted to rest skipper Mark Knowles for Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Dutch at Narrogin Hockey Stadium, while 100-plus gamer Daniel Beale sat out Saturday’s last-gasp 3-3 draw.



Tom Craig, Jeremy Edwards, Tyler Lovell and Tom Wickham all weren’t part of the 20-player team used in Narrogin and will be involved in the matches at Perth Hockey Stadium on Thursday and Saturday.



In their absence, the likes of debutant Matthew Bird, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Lachlan Sharp and Corey Weyer all played significant minutes.



“At the World League Final (which Australia won in December), we didn’t have our young players playing big minutes and now they’re playing big minutes here,” Batch said.



“We want to expose them to see what they’re capable of. From that point of view, it’s putting them in the firing line sometimes.



“They’re coming up against some quality players who’ve played 200-plus internationals, so I see that the big plus out of the series.”



Batch added that giving younger players the opportunity to play was a priority for the Test Series, ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April.



“We’re really pleased to have that opportunity and we have the courage to do that,” Batch said.



“It’d be easy to play the one group all the time. I see these four matches as a way of introducing players.



“We’ll change things up again for match three and match four. We won’t always have our best players out there and Holland are providing a great challenge for us, so that’s why it’s great to play against them.”



Batch said leaving out veteran captain Knowles for the second Test match enabled others to step up.



“Knowlesy is a great player for us, I think he was our best player in game one,” Batch said.



“It doesn’t mean we’re going to play him in every game, we need to put pressure on other people to lead the team and provide leadership out there.



“We tested ourselves that way here and for a large part of the game we did it well. We had a few lapses where Holland scored so we have to tidy up those.”



Batch was disappointed with those lapses, but he was pleased with his side’s ability to score, netting five goals in the opening two Tests.



He added that defender Josh Beltz wouldn’t be considered for the final two matches due to a knee injury sustained in November but said there was plenty of competition for spots.



“We want to play the whole squad,” Batch said.



“We’ve got 24 players who we can play. Potentially we can bring another four players in.



“All our group wants to play the whole four matches, it’s unfortunate that they won’t.”



Hockey Australia media release