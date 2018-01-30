

Willie Marshall celebrates – photo by Mark Pugh



Scotland men won their opening match at the 5-nations in Malaga against USA with a 3-1 victory.





There were windy conditions in Malaga and Scotland got off to a flying start when they took the lead through an early goal. Rob Harwood scored on his international debut to make it 1-0 with a cool finish from the youngster. A long ball over the top of the USA defence found Harwood bearing down on goal and he casually lifted the ball over the goalkeeper to open the scoring.



The Scots were hungry for more goals and peppered the USA D with sliding passes, one of which only just evaded the stick of Nick Parkes arriving late at the far post.



Scotland’s second goal hit the back of the net in the 26th minute. Willie Marshall slammed home a penalty corner to make it 2-0.



Into the second half and USA came into the contest. A good save by Tommy Alexander denied USA Tyler Sundeen a goal after he snatched the ball from Ben Cosgrove. Alexander padded the ball clear with ease to keep Scotland’s two-goal lead intact.



Some nice build up by the Scots down the left saw Duncan Riddell find some space in the D but his pass was blocked in front of goal.



Then USA drove forward and scored. They made their way into the D from the right and the pass across goal was tapped home by Nick Molcsan.



Scotland stepped up their play in the final quarter and nearly went 3-1 up early doors. Michael Bremner crashed the ball into the D and it broke for Russell Anderson, but he couldn’t connect properly and the ball bounced clear.



A late chance for Gavin Byers saw the zipped pass from the left evade his stick before Gordon McIntyre teed up Alan Forsyth, but his reverse on the turn fired over the bar.



Scotland then scored a third goal and it was a screamer. Lee Morton picked up the ball on the half way line and weaved his way through player after player, he set up Wei Adams who unleashed a rocket into the top corner to make it 3-1.



USA 1-3 Scotland

(R. Harwood, W. Marshall, W. Adams)



Scottish Hockey Union media release