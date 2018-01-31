Alexie Beovich



Hockey Australia’s (HA) National Talent Pathway Manager Michael Crooks has resigned after four years in the organisation.





During his time in the organisation, he has played a key role in aligning HA’s talent pathway programs to the high-performance programs, and he has been the driving force behind the implementation of the High Performance Plan and National Training Centre programs through the organisation’s partners.



“Michael has been a fantastic colleague and a great contributor to our sport,” HA High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said.



“Whilst I am saddened to lose such an asset from our programs, I wish Michael all the best for the future.



“He has been offered a new challenge as a General Manager of Development and Governance at Baseball Australia. As a former baseball athlete, the fit and the opportunity for Michael is exciting.”



Michael leaves HA in the middle of February but will be following the sport closely from the side line.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working at Hockey Australia,” Crooks said.



“The tireless dedication displayed by our athletes and coaches across the country has us in a very strong position for success in Tokyo and beyond with the excellent young talent coming through our network programs.



“Our High Performance programs are heading in the right direction under Toni’s leadership and I’ll be passionately watching our performances from afar grateful for the opportunity to contribute towards the success of our national teams in this great sport.”



The role as HA’s National Talent Pathway Manager will be advertised shortly.



Hockey Australia media release