Following a series of training sessions in December and January Irish U18 Coach Elun Hack has selected his squad as they continue to prepare for the U18 Europeans in Santander in July.





Commenting on the squad selection, Hack said “It has been incredibly difficult to make this selection, the players have all worked extremely hard and given a fantastic account of themselves. I believe that we have selected a talented and hard working group of players and look forward to seeing how they deal with and respond to the coming months, as we look to finalise the squad for Europeans in the summer. Congratulations to those selected.”

Surname First Club School 1 Adams Luke Three Rock Rovers Wesley College 2 Barlow Mark Banbridge Banbridge Academy 3 Brophy Tony Church of Ireland Ashton 4 Chakraborty Shomik Railway Union St Killians 5 Dale Scott Banbridge Banbridge Academy 6 Duggan Mark Clontarf Mount Temple 7 Edgar Andrew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 8 Empey Alistair Three Rock Rovers The High School 9 Gibson Fergus Annadale Sullivan Upper 10 Greaney** Josh Corinthian Wesley College 11 Haycock Jack Cookstown Cookstown 12 Hunter Patrick Lisnagarvey Wallace HS 13 Johnson Ben Kilkenny Newtown, Waterford 14 Kidd Oliver Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 15 Lawless David Clontarf Mount Temple 16 Lynch Johnny Lisnagarvey Wallace HS 17 Lynch Harry Three Rock Rovers The High School 18 McCarthy Harry Waterford Newtown, Waterford 19 McCollum Robert Three Rock Rovers Wesley College 20 Milliken Matthew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn 21 Morris Harry Lisnagarvey Sullivan Upper 22 Murphy Cian Pembroke Wanderers St Andrews College 23 Raben Jake Hurley HC International School of Amsterdam 24 Ramsey Ewan Avoca Newpark 25 Robson Tom Annadale Sullivan Upper 26 Romoli Matteo Monkstown St Andrews College

** Josh Greaney invited to attend as could not attend the final two training sessions due to injury.



Irish Hockey Association media release