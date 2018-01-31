Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Elun Hack Picks U18 Boys Squad

Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018
Following a series of training sessions in December and January Irish U18 Coach Elun Hack has selected his squad as they continue to prepare for the U18 Europeans in Santander in July.



Commenting on the squad selection, Hack said “It has been incredibly difficult to make this selection, the players have all worked extremely hard and given a fantastic account of themselves. I believe that we have selected a talented and hard working group of players and look forward to seeing how they deal with and respond to the coming months, as we look to finalise the squad for Europeans in the summer. Congratulations to those selected.”

  Surname First Club School
1 Adams Luke Three Rock Rovers Wesley College
2 Barlow Mark Banbridge Banbridge Academy
3 Brophy Tony Church of Ireland Ashton
4 Chakraborty Shomik Railway Union St Killians
5 Dale Scott Banbridge Banbridge Academy
6 Duggan Mark Clontarf Mount Temple
7 Edgar Andrew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn
8 Empey Alistair Three Rock Rovers The High School
9 Gibson Fergus Annadale Sullivan Upper
10 Greaney** Josh Corinthian Wesley College
11 Haycock Jack Cookstown Cookstown
12 Hunter Patrick Lisnagarvey Wallace HS
13 Johnson Ben Kilkenny Newtown, Waterford
14 Kidd Oliver Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn
15 Lawless David Clontarf Mount Temple
16 Lynch Johnny Lisnagarvey Wallace HS
17 Lynch Harry Three Rock Rovers The High School
18 McCarthy Harry Waterford Newtown, Waterford
19 McCollum Robert Three Rock Rovers Wesley College
20 Milliken Matthew Lisnagarvey Friends School, Lisburn
21 Morris Harry Lisnagarvey Sullivan Upper
22 Murphy Cian Pembroke Wanderers St Andrews College
23 Raben Jake Hurley HC International School of Amsterdam
24 Ramsey Ewan Avoca Newpark
25 Robson Tom Annadale Sullivan Upper
26 Romoli Matteo Monkstown St Andrews College

** Josh Greaney invited to attend as could not attend the final two training sessions due to injury.

Irish Hockey Association media release

