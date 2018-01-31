Elun Hack Picks U18 Boys Squad
Following a series of training sessions in December and January Irish U18 Coach Elun Hack has selected his squad as they continue to prepare for the U18 Europeans in Santander in July.
Commenting on the squad selection, Hack said “It has been incredibly difficult to make this selection, the players have all worked extremely hard and given a fantastic account of themselves. I believe that we have selected a talented and hard working group of players and look forward to seeing how they deal with and respond to the coming months, as we look to finalise the squad for Europeans in the summer. Congratulations to those selected.”
|Surname
|First
|Club
|School
|1
|Adams
|Luke
|Three Rock Rovers
|Wesley College
|2
|Barlow
|Mark
|Banbridge
|Banbridge Academy
|3
|Brophy
|Tony
|Church of Ireland
|Ashton
|4
|Chakraborty
|Shomik
|Railway Union
|St Killians
|5
|Dale
|Scott
|Banbridge
|Banbridge Academy
|6
|Duggan
|Mark
|Clontarf
|Mount Temple
|7
|Edgar
|Andrew
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|8
|Empey
|Alistair
|Three Rock Rovers
|The High School
|9
|Gibson
|Fergus
|Annadale
|Sullivan Upper
|10
|Greaney**
|Josh
|Corinthian
|Wesley College
|11
|Haycock
|Jack
|Cookstown
|Cookstown
|12
|Hunter
|Patrick
|Lisnagarvey
|Wallace HS
|13
|Johnson
|Ben
|Kilkenny
|Newtown, Waterford
|14
|Kidd
|Oliver
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|15
|Lawless
|David
|Clontarf
|Mount Temple
|16
|Lynch
|Johnny
|Lisnagarvey
|Wallace HS
|17
|Lynch
|Harry
|Three Rock Rovers
|The High School
|18
|McCarthy
|Harry
|Waterford
|Newtown, Waterford
|19
|McCollum
|Robert
|Three Rock Rovers
|Wesley College
|20
|Milliken
|Matthew
|Lisnagarvey
|Friends School, Lisburn
|21
|Morris
|Harry
|Lisnagarvey
|Sullivan Upper
|22
|Murphy
|Cian
|Pembroke Wanderers
|St Andrews College
|23
|Raben
|Jake
|Hurley HC
|International School of Amsterdam
|24
|Ramsey
|Ewan
|Avoca
|Newpark
|25
|Robson
|Tom
|Annadale
|Sullivan Upper
|26
|Romoli
|Matteo
|Monkstown
|St Andrews College
** Josh Greaney invited to attend as could not attend the final two training sessions due to injury.
Irish Hockey Association media release