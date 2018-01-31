Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: Indian men's hockey team has begun the year on a promising note with a two-week tour of New Zealand for a four-nation invitational hockey tournament.





Back from the tour in which the Manpreet Singhled squad returned a mixed bag against Belgium -the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalists - chief coach Sjoerd Marijne believes the tournament was a huge learning curve for the team with the debut of four young players and the return of mainstay goalkeeper PR Sreejesh from an eight-month injury lay-off.



Speaking about the team's performance in the two-leg tournament in which New Zealand and Japan were the other two teams, Marijne told TOI on Tuesday, "We came back with a few takeaways. One of things we wanted to improve was consistency and we did that during the tour. Off the four matches against Belgium, we lost two matches closely and won and drew the other two."



The Dutchman also pointed towards the improvement in field goals and penalty corner conversions. "We have more field goals and PC conversions. Also, the position of players and the conversion rate inside the (striking) circle has improved."



The coach was also happy with the performance of the debutant s- goalkeeper Krishan Pathak, midfielders Simranjeet Singh and Vivek Prasad and striker Dilpreet Singh. "It was nice to see how fast they pick up the seniors' style. They have talent is known, from here on they need to show character and mental strength to become better," pointed out Marijne.



