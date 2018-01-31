Nigel Simon



T&T senior men’s indoor hockey team flicked off their final warm-up series ahead of their participation at the Fifth FIFTH Indoor Hockey World Cup carded for Berlin, Germany from February 7 to 11 with a 7-4 loss to Holland Premier Division club, HC Den Bosch, yesterday.





For the “Calypso Stickmen”, Australian-based forward Akim Toussaint of Paragon netted a pair of goals, while Shaquille Daniel and Marcus James, both of Defence Force got one each in the defeat after trailing 5-2 at the half-time.



Commenting briefly on the outcome T&T coach Raphael Govia said it was good effort from the team considering it was their first match on the tour, in very cold conditions and a long journey from T&T.



Today, the Solomon Eccles-captained team will come up against Den Bosch again from 1pm (TT time) with the hope of reversing yesterday results against the Dutch club which is preparing for a final on Saturday.



Following today’s match, Govia and his 13-man squad will complete its warm-up series against Venlo tomorrow before the final 12 players are selected to move on to Berlin.



T&T team qualified to the World Cup after Eccles led the team to the 2017 Pan American Indoor Cup Men’s Tournament title with a 7-0 win over Argentina at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana last October.



At the World Cup to be played at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, T&T will come up against Czech Republic in their first Pool B, match on February 7 from 12.45pm (Germany Time) and then Poland at 7.30pm to close out the first day.



On February 8, the “Calypso Stickmen” will come up against Australia and Kazakhstan before closing out the round-robin series versus host Germany.



