



Encounters between these two sides are always tight and today was no difference. Sean Murray was causing the Spanish defence trouble from the opening minutes as he created a chance from nothing; darting out of his own half and swiftly into the Spanish circle only for his pull back pass to be intercepted at the final moment. Jamie Carr was called into action 2 minutes later as a Spanish drag flick look destined for the top corner before Carr got a strong stick to it to deflect it wide. The action continued at pace and this time the chance fell to Peter Caruth who smoothly spun his marker but didn’t fully connect with his close range shot and Quico Cortes booted the ball clear. The exchange of chances didn’t let up and Stuart Loughrey had to intercept and clear a shot in front of goal. A penalty corner each in the space of 90 seconds saw both Carr and Cortes make further saves to keep the game at 0-0 approaching half time. Arguably the chance of the half was manufactured by Chris Cargo who picked up the ball in his own half before calmly slipping the pass to O’Donoghue at the top of the Spanish circle, but the shot across goal missed the outstretched Murray at the back post by inches.





O’Donoghue was denied by both the crossbar and Cortes’ glove as he continued to chip away at the Spanish resolve. But it was Spain who eventually broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when Marc Miralles picked up Sergie Enrique’s pass on the far side of the circle to then fire into the far corner on his reverse. Cortes couldn’t keep out the Green Machine’s 5th penalty corner though as Matthew Nelson got a diving deflection on O’Donoghue’s drag to draw the game level. Spain regained the lead with a phenomenal goal as Carr booted the ball clear it lofted to the perfect height for Alvaro Iglesias to volley it into the net on the run in the 53rd minute. But captain Conor Harte was on hand to draw the game level once again less than a minute later with a powerful drag flick. The game looked set to be a draw, a result which would have been a fair account of a tight encounter, but the pendulum swung in Spain’s favour once again and Xavi Lleonart shuffled the ball over the line at the back post following a bobbly pass across the circle. Johnny Bell came on as kicking back as Ireland went searching for an equaliser, one that likely would have come, but the clock ran out and Spain took the spoils.



Ireland’s next match is on Thursday February 1st against Scotland at 4pm (Irish time). Live here!



Rewatch today's match below:

https://youtu.be/IYemKgutMJU



5 Nations, Spain



Ireland 2 (Nelson, Harte)

Spain 3 (Miralles, Iglesias, Lleonart)



Starting: J Carr, M Bell, C Cargo, M Nelson, J Dale, P Caruth, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, P Gleghorne, C Harte (Captain), L Cole



Subs: J Bell, N Glassey, J McKee, D Fitzgerald, D Walsh, J Duncan, S Loughrey



5 Nations Match Details in Spain:



January 29th at 2:30pm Ireland 4 vs 1 Canada in Carranque

January 30th at 5pm Ireland 2 vs 3 Spain in Carranque

February 1st at 5pm Ireland vs Scotland in CHP Benalmadena

February 3rd at 2pm Ireland vs USA in CHP Benalmadena

*All times listed are local



Irish Hockey Association media release