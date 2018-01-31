

Photo by Duncan Gray



Scotland men lost 2-1 to Canada at the 5-Nations in Malaga as preparations continue for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April. It was their second match of the tournament after a 3-1 win over USA yesterday.





After an even opening to the match the first chance went to Canada from a penalty corner. It prompted a good double save by Tommy Alexander, first low to his right, and then standing tall to the rebound.



The second quarter saw Scotland start well and come close to taking the lead. Gordon McIntyre ran through one-on-one but was denied by the keeper before winning a penalty corner.



Youngster Murray Collins was then denied from back-to-back penalty corners, both saved at the goalkeeper’s bottom left corner to keep the Blue Sticks at bay.



The opening goal was not a long wait, and it was Canada who took the lead when an attack down the left saw Matthew Sarmento slip the ball under the advancing goalkeeper and into the net.



A quick retaliation from the Scots nearly brought a goal. Kenny Bain almost equalised when he shot wide from a penalty corner as Scotland battled back.



It then went to 2-0 from a well-executed penalty corner, the ball was deflected by Brendan Bissett into the net to give Canada a wider lead.



Scotland pulled one back right before half time when Kenny Bain sailed a penalty corner into the top right corner to make it 2-1.



Scotland started the second half with menace. Lee Morton ran at speed into the Canadian D but shot straight at the leg guards of the goalkeeper.



Scotland began to turn the screw in their hunt for an equaliser but had a succession of penalty corners met by a stubborn Canadian defence.



They were then denied by a top drawer save from a penalty corner. Bain’s drag flick was denied by an exceptional diving save under the crossbar, at the top right corner, which kept the score at 2-1.



Scotland continued to press for an equaliser in the closing stages but Canada held out for a 2-1 win in Malaga.



Scotland next play Ireland in two days’ time.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “Today’s performance was a big improvement on yesterday and we’re pleased with the display. It was disappointing to not get anything from the match, but it’s the improvement that was important.



“We’ll be looking to improve further in the next match and work towards selection for the Commonwealth Games. Everybody is challenging well for positions.”



Scotland 1-2 Canada (K. Bain)



Scottish Hockey Union media release