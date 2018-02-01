By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Gonzalo Peillat has struck again for Terengganu.





The Argentinian converted two penalty corners to steer Terengganu to a hard-fought 4-2 win over TNB-Thunderbolt in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) yesterday.





With the win, Terengganu top the standings with 21 points from nine matches and will wrap up the fixtures against KL Hockey Club (KLHC) tomorrow to decide the Premier Division champions.



KLHC exacted sweet revenge over Tenaga Nasional 4-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium to stay in second spot with 20 points.



Thunderbolt drew first blood in the eighth minute off a penalty corner converted by Muhd Sabri Mohamed.



Terengganu equalised three minutes later through Lopez Barreiros from close range.



Thunderbolt had a golden opportunity to regain the lead in the 25th minute as Amir Farid hit from close range but his attempt was saved by goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman. Terengganu came back strongly in the third quarter as Peillat converted two goals in a space of five minutes in the 36th and 41st minutes to make it 3-1.



B. Namasivayam made it 4-1 in the 46th minute but Thunderbolt managed to narrow the deficit with a goal by Muhd Azammi Adabi in the 60th minute.



Terengganu coach Sarjit Singh said it was important for them to win to stay in contention for the league title.



“It was a disappointment in the first two quarters as we missed a number of sitters. It is never easy playing against Thunderbolt as they played a fast attacking game.



“But we pushed our forwards in search for goals and did well to score in the last two quarters,” said the former national coach.



KLHC played to their true form in the second round match and took the lead through Muhd Hafizuddin Zaidi in the 28th minute before he doubled the score in the 44th minute.



KLHC kept up the pressure and added two more goals in the fourth and last quarter.



Jang Jong-hyun converted a penalty corner in the 49th minute and was on target again in the 58th minute to score a field goal.



The Star of Malaysia