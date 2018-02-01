



A series of EHL sides landed their national indoor championships last weekend with SV Arminen, WKS Grunwald Poznan, Three Rock Rovers and Cardiff & Met all bringing home silverware.





For Arminen, they featured six of the Austrian side that won the recent European Championships in Brussels while their opponents had two – including superstar Benjamin Stanzl.



It was a high-class final with chances on both sides. For a long time, the game was 1-1 with Sebastian Eitenberger and Fabian Unkerkircher cancelling each other out.



Shortly before the end, Daniel Fröhlich fired in just under the crossbar to give Arminen the lead for a 2-1 success and ultimate glory.



In Poland, WKS Grunwald Poznan were the dominant team, winning their national title with an 8-4 success against KS AZS AWF Poznan. The tournament proved another triumph for the veteran Artur Mikula who scored 39 times during the season, 13 more than anyone else.



Three Rock Rovers won the Irish title for the second year in a row with an 8-5 final victory over arch rivals Railway Union.



Ross Canning scored their first three goals for a 3-0 lead early in the second half before Railway fought back to 4-4. But two crucial goals from Ben Walker put Rovers back into the lead in the closing minutes, meaning they will decide their fate in Georgia in February to see whether they will be promoted from the fourth tier of European indoor hockey.



Cardiff & Met beat Penarth to retain the Welsh title thanks to an 8-2 victory in their final.



In Scotland, Bromac Kelburne will take on Inverleith next weekend in the national final.



