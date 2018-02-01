Alexie Beovich



Just a few months away from the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup, and with preparation well underway for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Hockey Australia (HA) is injecting new talent into the coaching, performance and administration teams to support its goal of medal success at all three events.





Dee Jennings joined the organisation in early 2018 as Manager of Planning and Performance in a newly created role focused on delivering performance support services to both the men’s and the women’s high performance programs and the State Networks.



“Dee will work in collaboration with the Head Coaches to drive and influence the elite National network to establish a ‘World’s Best’ performance support network, which maximises the input and investment of all stakeholders and provides personal development opportunities and engagement within the national program for our National Institute Network providers,” HA High Performance Director Toni Cumpston said.



Jennings joins HA’s HP Unit from Gymnastics Australia where she held the position as the Performance Manager for the Women's Artistic Gymnastics National Centre of Excellence.



In her previous role, Jennings was responsible for leading the management and operations of Gymnastics Australia’s women’s programs in Melbourne and Perth and led, developed and managed the coaching and support staff.



Jennings has played hockey for the Victoria Vipers and Canberra Strikers in the Australian Hockey League.



The appointment is the first of four new appointments likely to occur in the first quarter of 2018, with the roles of Assistant Coach of the Hockeyroos, Operations Manager for the HP Unit in Perth and National Talent Pathway Manager also to be filled shortly.



The Operations Manager role became available after the resignation of Angele Gray who finished with Hockey Australia in early January 2018.



“Angele’s contribution to both the men’s and women’s national programs was significant and we are now looking for her replacement in this very important role,” Cumpston said.



“The recruitment process for this position will commence shortly with an appointment to be made as soon as possible.”



The search for an Assistant Coach for the Hockeyroos is also underway after the departure of Nicole Arrold in late 2017.



“Nicole joined our team in March last year and with her experience as a dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist, her experience and contribution were important in our post Rio rebuilding of the team,” Cumpston said.



“Her departure from the team gives us an opportunity to now look for an assistant coach that will further strengthen the Hockeyroos off-field team.”



The last high performance role to be filled is that of HA’s National Talent Pathway Manager, after the resignation of Michael Crooks in early 2018.



Crooks held the role for four years and played a key role in aligning HA’s talent pathway programs to its high performance programs. He leaves the organisation in mid-February.



Hockey Australia media release