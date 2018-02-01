Hockey India (HI) on Wednesday named 21 players for the junior women’s national camp to commence tomorrow at the Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra.





The players will train together till February 24.



Among the national campers Bichu Devi Kharibam of MP Hockey Academy, Salima Tete of Hockey Jharkhand, Sangita Kumari of Hockey Jharkhand, Mumtaz Khan of Hockey Uttar Pradesh were part of the India ‘A’ team that participated in the Australian Hockey League (AHL) in Perth last year.



While Preeti and Chetan Rathi are from the National Hockey Academy based in Delhi, the rest of the 19 players were part of the junior core group.



With the Youth Olympic Games qualifiers slated to be held in April in Bangkok, HI will be watching the progress of these young players closely.



“This is a preparation camp for the Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers. Since the event will be five-a-side hockey, we will be looking at selecting a team of 12 players plus four stand-by players,” said David John, HI’s High Performance Director.



The camp will be held on India’s first ever five-a-side hockey turf developed at the Eklavya Sports Stadium in Agra.



“It will be an ideal training facility as it’s built to FIH specifications. It is India’s first five-a-side hockey pitch and we will have coach Erik Wonink, who comes with the expertise in this format of hockey training the women in Agra,” John added.



National Campers List:



Goal Keepers: Khushboo (Hockey Bhopal), Bichu Devi Kharibam (MP Hockey Academy).



Defenders: Priyanka (Hockey Haryana), Salima Tete (Hockey Jharkhand), Umra (Hockey Him), Antim (Hockey Him), Ishika Choudhary (MP Hockey Academy).



Mid-fielders: Manju Chorsiya (Hockey Him), Baljeet Kaur (Hockey Punjab), Sadhna Senger (MP Hockey Academy), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (Hockey Gangpur Odisha), Primanjali Toppo (Hockey Gangpur Odisha), Chetan Rathi (National Hockey Academy), Preeti (National Hockey Academy).



Forwards: Sangita Kumari (Hockey Jharkhand), Deepika Soreng (Hockey Jharkhand), Mumtaz Khan (Hockey Uttar Pradesh), Lal Rindiki (Hockey Mizoram), Janhabi Pradhan (Hockey Gangpur Odisha), Amritpal Kaur (Hockey Chandigarh), Reet (Hockey Haryana).



The Tribune